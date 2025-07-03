Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a three-year wait, the Women’s Euros Championship is back, and this time, Switzerland is hosting the female football teams in eight different stadiums across the country.

Back in 2022, England hosted the games after a delay due to Covid, seeing the Lionesses win their home tournament for the first time in women’s (and men’s) Euros history.

The 2025 championship kicked off 2 July in Thun, sitting on the banks of a deep blue lake in the heart of the country, with the final then scheduled on 27 July in Basel, which has just hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

Throughout the month, matches will be held in some of Switzerland’s most breathtaking destinations, from the chocolate artisan haven of Geneva to the town of Sion tucked away in the Rhone Valley between the snowcapped Swiss Alps.

Most locations have charming Old Towns, peppered with sandstone medieval landmarks and red-tiled timber houses lining the banks of rivers or at the mouth of some of the country’s most magnificent lakes.

If you are heading to Switzerland for the Euros, or are inspired to book a trip to the host cities later in the year, take a look at our guide to where the matches will take place this year, as well as a recommendation on where to stay.

EUFA Women’s Euro host cities 2025

1. Basel

open image in gallery Take a dip in the Rhine on your visit to Basel ( Getty/iStock )

Stadium: St. Jakob-Park

It seems that 2025 has been Basel’s year. Coming off the back of hosting Eurovision, the city will now welcome teams from around the continent for the Women’s Euros next month. Tucked between the borders of France and Germany, Switzerland’s third most populous city sits in the northwest region of the country on the river Rhine, where its picture-book half-timbered buildings line the water, with the red sandstone Basler Münster cathedral towering above. Aside from Basel’s charming Old Town, the city is known for having a high volume of galleries and museums held up by an internationally-renowned arts scene. Some highlights include the eclectic sculpture collection in Museum Tinguely, while Kunstmuseum Basel houses the oldest public art collection in the world.

As the days start to get warmer, the Rhine will fill with locals bobbing along with colourful Wickelfisch (a fish-shaped dry bag holding belongings) in tow. River swimming, as well as bathing in one of the many hundreds of fountains in Basel, is a long-standing ritual as the summer months arrive.

Where to stay

For an option not far from St. Jakob-Park, Gaia Hotel has 86 hotel rooms that include access to its Finnish sauna and hydrotherapy pool. The hotel has a focus on sustainability, using a zero-waste strategy and organic products in its ‘Bio Breakfast’.

2. Bern

open image in gallery Zytglogge medieval astronomical clock tower in Bern is one of the country’s most famous attractions ( Getty/iStock )

Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf

The city of Bern is hailed as one of Switzerland’s most beautiful, with its Unesco-listed Old Town filled with sandstone architecture, cobbled alleyways and the famous Zytglogge medieval astronomical clock tower. One of the city’s most unusual attractions is its bear ‘pit’, where brown bears roam around in a park on the banks of the Aare. Bern has a long history with bears: the animals roamed the area before the city was established, and are now the city’s heraldic animal. Since 2009, the Bernese bears moved out of their old pit and have continued to live in a 6,000-square-metre park, which guests can tour to get a little closer to the furry mammals.

When not exploring medieval architecture in the Old Town or stopping to visit its resident bears, tourists find themselves checking out Parliament House, the centre of Swiss democracy, or taking it easy in Bern’s green spaces, such as the flower-filled Rose Garden.

Where to stay

To stay near Stadion Wankdorf, a short bus ride from the city centre, the Moxy Bern Expo has twin, queen-bed and family rooms, with an on-site fitness centre and a casual breakfast bar to grab a quick bite to eat before heading to the match.

3. Geneva

open image in gallery Geneva’s Jet d’Eau fountain is a popular photo opportunity when visiting the city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Stadium: Stade de Genève

When thinking of Geneva, it’s entirely possible that international diplomacy hubs and United Nations’ offices will spring to mind over tourist sights. And while it may not be up there with some of Europe’s most visited cities, Geneva attracts travellers who want to sink their teeth into something sweet. The city offers a ‘Choco Pass’, which guides visitors through a series of chocolatiers serving up tasters of Pavés de Genève, a little cube of chocolate dusted in cocoa powder, and other confectionaries as you go along. Some of Switzerland’s historic family chocolate establishments originated in Geneva, such as Rohr, which is the only company to still produce Pavés de Genève by hand according to an original recipe. The chocolate artisans can be found in the city centre near the Rhône river, which flows into the magnificent Lake Geneva.

After a stroll around Geneva’s charming Old Town, take a boat tour out onto the lake for a close up view of the bright blue waters and the Jet d’Eau, a fountain in the harbour that shoots water 140 metres into the air, and has become a popular selfie opportunity as it sprays up into the sky.

Where to stay

Geneva has some magnificent five-star options such as Hotel d'Angleterre and Four Seasons Hôtel des Bergues. However, if you are seeking a more budget-friendly option, the Ramada Encore by Wyndham Geneva sits right next to Stade de Genève, offering clean and simple rooms that can be adapted with sofa beds depending on your group size.

4. Zurich

open image in gallery Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse is one of the most exclusive shopping boulevards in Switzerland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund

Switzerland’s largest city is known for being an international economic hub, yet Zurich is much more than finance bros in business meetings; the city has a wealth of cultural heritage and historical architecture to immerse yourself in. Visitors starting in the city’s Old Town, wandering down narrow alleyways, antique shops and small boutiques, up to the spectacular Grossmünster church, will have more than their fill of picturesque scenery before even reaching the city’s Lindenhof viewpoint. The view from this little inner-city oasis extends across Lake Zurich and to the rugged Alps.

A trip to Zurich would not be complete without a trip down Bahnhofstrasse, even if it's just for window shopping, as this downtown street is lined with exclusive stores, designer boutiques and department stores, making it one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world. If the lure of trying Swiss chocolate pulls stronger than designer gear, take a trip 15 minutes outside of Zurich to Lindt Home of Chocolate, to watch the master chocolatiers at work and take part in workshops, as well as visit the giant chocolate fountain in its foyer.

Where to stay

For an option that's close to the city centre, but also just a 20-minute tram ride away from Stadion Letzigrund, check into Hotel Helmhaus where you’ll find comfy beds with added touches you would expect from a boutique option, such as high-quality bath products and abstract art decorating the walls.

5. St Gallen

open image in gallery St Gallen’s spectacular medieval architecture is only trumped by its elegant embroidery produced in the town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Stadium: Arena St.Gallen

Like most Swiss cities, St Gallen has a chocolate-box Old Town that looks like it was plucked out of a picture book, but what sets this destination apart is the city’s vibrant textile heritage that has remained an important industry today. The city has a long tradition of creating textiles, especially delicate embroidery, examples of which can be found at the Textiles Museum. For the Women’s Euros, the museum is putting on a temporary exhibition of women’s national jerseys throughout history, showing how textiles evoke a particular identity within football.

The city’s history can be further explored in the Abbey District, where the Abbey of St.Gail stands tall among the red tiled roofs. The Unesco-listed Abbey Library, one of the oldest in the world, houses priceless texts dating back to the 8th century under its ceiling frescos. The surrounding natural landscape of St Gallen is made up of the Alpstein mountains and Lake Constance, earning it the nickname of ‘The City in the Green Ring’. To get a bird's-eye view of this magnificent countryside, ascend into the sky in the Säntis cable cars, where you will be able to glimpse six countries at once: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, France and Italy.

Where to stay

For a simple stay, a five-minute walk from Arena St.Gallen, book a room at Hotel one66, a highly rated hotel that offers modern rooms, a Swiss breakfast and parking in its underground garage.

6. Lucerne

open image in gallery Lucerne’s major landmark is the centuries-old Chapel Bridge ( Getty/iStock )

Stadium: Allmend Stadion Luzern

The bustling city of Lucerne is found in the heart of the country, sitting on the banks of the lake of the same name and nestled next to imposing limestone mountains like Pilatus. Its cityscape is recognisable by the Chapel Bridge, which is considered to be Europe’s oldest roofed bridge that runs across the banks from the new to the old town, twisting around the centuries-old water tower.

The city's 800-metre Musegg Wall is also a prominent feature, with visitors able to walk along sections of the old natural sandstone fortifications, with a stop at the Hinter Musegg Farm along the way to visit the city’s alpacas, Highland cattle and organic farm shop. Being on the banks of the Lucerne Lake, the city attracts many visitors with its watersports activities, such as windsurfing, bathing and the world-class annual regatta in the summer.

Where to stay

To stay near the city centre and the lake, and also be within a half-an-hour walk from the stadium, book into Hotel Wilden Mann, offering rooms and suites filled with antique furnishings and vintage decoration, as well as an on-site cafe-bar on the second floor.

7. Sion

open image in gallery Sion’s two hillside fortifications tower over the town below ( Getty/iStock )

Stadium: Stade de Tourbillon

Found in the Rhone Valley in the heart of the Valais region is the small town of Sion, sitting near the foot of some of the Swiss Alps’ most domineering peaks, such as the Matterhorn and Les Diablerets. While the surrounding area is home to top-rated ski resorts, Sion itself is not to be overlooked. As one of Switzerland’s oldest cities, Sion’s surroundings are dotted with fortresses, such as the fortified Basilique de Valère and the 13th-century Tourbillon Castle, both standing proud on the hillside. Historians believe the town dates back to the Stone Age, as one of Switzerland's largest Celtic necropolises and 5,000-year-old stone menhirs (monoliths) can be found in Sion.

When not getting a fill of the town’s thousands of years of history, travellers will be indulging in the Valais region’s specialities, from raclette cheese and saffron, to wine and dried meat, which can be found in shops or the weekly town market. Close to Sion lies one of Europe’s largest underground lakes, St-Leonard, which can be explored via boat tours that take visitors through the glittering grotto that sparkles from the reflection of the calm, clear water.

Where to stay

A short walk from both the town centre and Stade de Tourbillon is Moxy Sion, providing guests with mountain-view rooms, a games room and bicycle rentals to explore the area on two-wheels.

8. Thun

open image in gallery Thun Castle and the nearby mountain peaks make for a spectacular scenery ( Getty/iStock )

Stadium: Arena Thun

Tucked away in the foothills of snowcapped mountains, the town of Thun sits on the banks of the deep blue lake of the same name, giving the town one of the most arresting landscapes in the entire country. Despite its picturesque scenery, most people pass through the town, making a beeline for the Swiss capital of Bern further north. However, there is plenty to see in Thun, such as the medieval fairytale Thun Castle, overlooking the Old Town below.

A stroll through the town’s alleyways and arcades past the quaint facades of family-run shops and wooden bridges is a popular pastime, or if you are looking for something a little bit more challenging, hikers often tackle the nearby Niederhorn mountain peak, at just under 2,000m above sea level.

Where to stay

Half an hour’s walk from the stadium, and sitting in the middle of a small green area on the banks of the lake is Schloss Schadau, a hotel adorned with a castle-like facade and just as grand interiors to match.

