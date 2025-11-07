Sir Victor, Barcelona, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A modern hotel opposite Gaudi’s La Pedrera, Sir Victor is a clean, chic office away from home with a minimalist feel and a restaurant serving up the best steak in the city

With the three Michelin-starred Disfrutar restaurant only a short walk away, Sir Victor is perfectly situated for foodies. Not for nothing, the hotel’s fabulous rooftop bar also does a superb fried chicken sandwich, which it serves up alongside an unbeatable view of Gaudi’s La Pedrera building. Annabel Nugent

Location

Its proximity to Gaudi’s iconic La Pedrera isn’t the only thing Sir Victor has going for it. The hotel is situated in the lively hum of the city’s Eixample district, known for its modernist architecture and ample shopping opportunities on Passeig de Gracia. Foodies will rejoice when hearing that the three Michelin-starred Disfrutar, voted last year’s best restaurant in the world, is only a15-minute walk. If you didn’t manage to snag a table – booking a year in advance isn’t a bad idea – you certainly won’t be left wanting with plenty of other restaurants about, no reservation necessary. Sir Victor is also conveniently close to the metro, meaning you’re well situated for excursions further afield.

The vibe

open image in gallery The hotel’s modern facade stands opposite Gaudi’s iconic and ornate La Pedrera ( Sir Victor Barcelona )

First impressions matter, and Sir Victor makes a wonderful one. Upon entry, it’s clear this is a design-first hotel. To the left of the expansive lobby, a custom-made marble billiard table with an orange felt top makes for the chicest game of pool you’ll ever play. You’ll likely find a scattering of digital nomads dotted around the place, tapping away at laptops and iPads – so it’s a good spot if you’re looking to get some work done on your holiday.

To the back, a sleek shelving unit dotted with curiosities and accessories functions as a gallery wall as well as a shop. On that note, Sir Victor offers a personal shopper experience in case Barcelona inspires you to switch up your whole style. Everything here is pleasing to the eye, and the emphasis on looks makes sense; reborn in 2019, the hotel is now part of the trendy Amsterdam-based Sir Hotels, a boutique brand with outposts in Berlin and Ibiza.

The service

All around the hotel, from the restaurant to the bar to the rooftop pool and the cleaning service, staff are friendly and very professional. Recommendations come thick and fast from the concierge if you’re in need of ideas on how to spend your day in the city. The 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service are a bonus: I personally recommend ordering an Aperol spritz to your room while getting ready for a night on the town.

Bed and bath

The 91 rooms and suites are modern, decked out in a soothing palette of soft greys and light blues, with some wood accents for good measure. They are sparingly but thoughtfully furnished around one focal point: a luxurious king-size bed complete with fluffy down pillows and crisp linens. The open plan space (there is a partition to the bathroom as opposed to a door) is warehouse-chic but may not be for everyone. Crucially, though, the loo is separate.

The electronic black-out blinds are a nice touch – a technological luxury in keeping with the space-age feel of the hotel – as are the bathrobes, which are made of soft blue denim instead of the typical white fluffy terry cloth. Families and groups of friends have the rare option of staying in the six-person suite. Only one minor gripe: I’ve heard the air conditioning can be temperamental, which isn’t ideal in the scorching summer months, but it was sufficient when I stayed.

open image in gallery Rooms favour a minimalist aesthetic ( Sir Victor Hotel Barcelona )

Food and drink

I have it on good authority from multiple sources that the best steak in Barcelona can be found right here at Mr Porter, the hotel’s handsome ground-floor steakhouse. Decked out in black leather banquettes with large circular lamps overhead, the eatery commands a sense of occasion – one bolstered by punchy prices, but the food mostly lives up to the cost. Those not keen on red meat can feast on king prawns – served with sweetcorn, avocado, and a chilli sauce, this seafood dish gives the steak a run for its money.

open image in gallery Mr Porter is home to one of Barcelona’s best steaks ( Sir Victor Barcelona )

You certainly don’t need to like steak to enjoy the cocktails, which are best when sipped on the rooftop bar under a setting sun. I recommend the maracuja mule, a delectable concoction of gin, orange oil, honey syrup and passion fruit. Breakfast is delicious and lavish – a bountiful spread of cereals, yoghurts, fresh juices, and cold cuts served in Mr Porter, which has a very different vibe in the daytime. The a la carte menu boasts all the crowd-pleasers: eggs benedict; fluffy pancakes, shakshuka.

Facilities

Between the distressed leather medicine balls and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, the gym is so good-looking, you may be tempted to work out. If you’re looking to up the ante further, Victor guests enjoy a special discount at the nearby Barry’s gym – the same HIIT destination with outposts in New York and London.

The real pull, though, is the hotel’s rooftop pool, which wouldn’t feel out of place in Ibiza. The pool itself is only a sliver of a thing so don’t expect to be doing laps, and the hotel could do with a few more sun loungers as they tend to fill up very quickly – but there are plenty of tables with views of the neighbouring Gaudi building while you wait. Might I suggest doing so with a fresh juice and fried chicken sandwich? One thing to note, though, is that the pool is loud – not with the sounds of kids or revellers, but music.

If you’re in need of even more rest and relaxation, check out the subterranean spa which guests have access to for one hour per day – just speak to the concierge to book your slot. Awash with natural light, the spa has everything you want: steam, cold plunge, showers. There’s a menu of facials and massages you can book, too.

open image in gallery The pool may only be a sliver of a thing, but the view can’t be beaten ( Sir Victor Barcelona )

Disability access

Sir Victor has three rooms adapted for disabled people, situated on the first and second floor, with ramps in almost every area of the hotel and bathrooms adapted in both Mr Porter and The Rooftop. The only access to higher rooms is through lift. Unfortunately, neither the spa nor the rooftop pool has been adapted to accommodate disabled people.

Pet policy

Pets up to 15kg are welcome at Sir Victor for a small fee – you can select the pet add-on when making your reservation and your room will be set up with a cosy bed, food and water bowls. Guide dogs and service dogs always stay for free.

open image in gallery Guests are allowed to use the spa for one hour a day ( Sir Victor Barcelona )

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm. If you’re after a late check out, ask the concierge on the morning you are set to leave.

Family friendly?

Yes, the hotel offers family-friendly suites that can accommodate up to six people – but the vibe is less family-oriented than some other Barcelona hotels.

At a glance

Best thing: The smorgasbord breakfast is scrumptious and decadent

Perfect for: A place of calm and solitude to rest in between busy days out exploring the city

Not right for: Those looking for a budget stay – or anyone who prefers a door separating the bathroom and bedroom

Instagram from: One of the sun beds, preferably with a view of the Gaudi building in the background.

Address: Carrer del Rosselló, 265, Eixample, 08008 Barcelona, Spain

Phone: +34 932 71 12 44

Website: Sirhotels.com/en/victor/

