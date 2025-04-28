Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This industrial-chic hotel on the banks of the Douro river offers luxurious apartment-style lodgings in Portugal’s second city, with proximity to the city’s port lodges, a plush spa and a rooftop bar with unrivalled panoramic views

Location

The Rebello sits on the bank of the river Douro, looking back towards central Porto from the Vila Nova de Gaia district. The hotel’s position affords it panoramic views of the city and the Dom Luis I Bridge (something a hotel in the city centre could never offer), and the area is full of nods to the city's past as an industrial hub. Former wine cargo Rabelo boats – from which the hotel takes its name – are drydocked outside, and the area’s most famous port lodges (Grahams, Taylor’s and Cockburns) are all within walking distance. Boat tours also depart from docks close to the hotel.

Walk across the postcard-worthy Don Luis I bridge and you’ll land in the Unesco world heritage site Riberia – famed for its colourful buildings, riverside promenade and charming atmosphere. The São Bento railway station with its famous storytelling azulejo tiles, the ornate Livraria Lello bookshop (said to have inspired Hogwarts), and numerous manicured gardens like the peacock-inhabited Jardins do Palacio de Cristal are all among Porto’s crown jewels. Moreover, The Rebello’s location in the Vila Nova de Gaia district also means you can explore the city’s lesser-known spots. Turn left out of the hotel and you’ll pass the quaint fishing village of Afurada before ending up at the Praia Cabedelo do Douro. The half-moon-shaped beach is beautifully untouched thanks to the Douro Estuary’s protected dunes.

The vibe

Once a pot and pan factory and warehouse, The Rebello’s tasteful renovation pays homage to the building’s industrial roots and portside location. The lobby boasts exposed piping on the ceiling, and the artwork above reception is made using reclaimed materials from traditional Rabelo boats. Chain lights dangle over polished concrete floors, made brighter by large plants. Soft seating, vibrant upholstery and colourful paintings lift the industrial-style interiors of the communal spaces. An invitation to relax, the lounge and reception aren’t just where you check in and out – there are chess boards, magazines and coffee table books, and a small late-night bar with a view onto the riverside. The apartment-style rooms appeal just as much to digital nomads as the communal areas; ideal as they are for socialising or working in.

open image in gallery The Rebello’s interiors nod to the building’s industrial past, with contemporary additions ( The Rebello )

The Bella Rooftop bar is the perfect sundowner cocktail spot, with tasteful design details such as striped parasols and custom bench seating that don’t distract from the panoramic views. Testament to the hotel’s blend of history and modernity, The Rebello attracts guests of all ages. You’ll spot families splashing around in the indoor pool, older couples enjoying the rooftop views, a stag-do eating at the restaurant and young partners playing chess in the lobby. The atmosphere is buzzy at all times of the day.

Service

From check-in until check-out, the service is attentive, warm, and speedy. There’s a round-the-clock WhatsApp service to message any questions, book spa appointments and city restaurants and attractions. During breakfast and dinner, service is quick and efficient, with information about the food, the hotel’s history and suggested places to visit all offered. Service was a little slower on the rooftop – possibly because it was a busy Friday evening – but the drinks were served fast once ordered.

Bed and bath

The Rebello’s 103 suites vary in size, but all boast fully equipped kitchens for a more independent stay. There’s an apartment for every kind of traveller. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites are ideal for families or groups, featuring en suite bathrooms, spacious living areas and kitchens. One-bedroom duplex suites are perfect for couples or solo travellers in Porto for a longer stay (a receptionist told me one couple had been remote working in the hotel for three months now). The smallest rooms – the studio and one-bedroom suites – are still generously sized with king-size beds and living areas.

open image in gallery The spacious studio rooms at The Rebello boast fully equipped kitchens ( The Rebello )

Like the communal areas, the bedrooms benefit from the high ceilings and large windows that befit a former warehouse, flooding the space with light. Meanwhile, many of the rooms in the new building that connect the former warehouses boast balconies and outdoor patios. The interiors contrast the industrial feel with Scandi-inspired wooden kitchen cabinets, playful artwork, plush rugs, vibrant soft furnishings like mustard sofas and navy chaise lounges.

Equipped for longer stays, the kitchenettes are luxurious, with appliances from Smeg, an electric oven, fridge and freezer, a coffee machine, a hob and sink. The mini bar – which includes Porto snacks (tinned sardines, paté and crackers), two bottles of The Rebello’s wine (white and red), beer, Coca-Cola, bottled water, tea and coffee pods – is fully complimentary (yes, really). Most suites have two bathrooms and are fitted with handcrafted, locally made toiletries.

Food and drink

The Bella Rooftop bar serves simple, crowd-pleasing fare – think crispy tofu burger or tuna melt, rotisserie chicken, and surf and turf steak along with classic cocktails and the hotel’s signatures – try the Colosseum, a gin-based twist on an old fashioned with a curiously good parmesan top, or the Machu Picchu, a bold blend of Peruvian pisco, bitter rhubarb and sweet red fruits. Of course, there’s port on the menu and a Portuguese wine list organised by region, from the Atlantic to the south and the valleys.

open image in gallery The Bella Rooftop combines unique cocktails with sweeping city views ( The Rebello )

A continental breakfast of meats and cheeses, granola and yoghurt, muesli and more is served in the Pot and Pan restaurant, and the pastry section is particularly stellar, with pasteis de natas, flaky croissants, bread stuffed with meat (an indulgent delight) and pão de ló (Portuguese sponge cake). As well as a hot food station (sausages, bacon, grilled vegetables and tomatoes), there’s an à la carte menu with eggs Benedict, spinach omelette with a chilli kick, or pancakes and eggs served however you like.

Dinner at the Pot and Pan is an elevated affair, with high-end takes on classic Portuguese dishes. The octopus and chorizo with rice is a must, as is the tender lamb with pak choy and chestnut puree. Even the bread feels decadent – one serving comes complete with olive oil from the Douro Valley and walnut butter, while the other is stuffed with cured meats. The sommelier’s wine pairings are pitch perfect, too.

Facilities

Hidden away at the centre of the hotel is the hotel’s beautiful spa, a space seemingly plucked from a Wes Anderson movie, with gorgeous terracotta walls, clay pots, and orb pendant lights that cast a warm glow over the indoor swimming pool. The pool area is designed in the ancient Roman style, a nice nod to the artefacts excavated on the site when it was renovated.

open image in gallery The Instagrammable pool set inside the hotel’s plush Roman-inspired spa ( The Rebello )

There are just seven tastefully designed sunbeds, so pre-booking is required. Note that there are time slots for adults and children to use the pool area. There’s also a steam room and a Jacuzzi. Upstairs are the treatment rooms (the lymphatic drainage massage is particularly rejuvenating), and a high-tech equipped gym, open 24 hours a day. Electric bikes can be hired for €7 (£6) an hour (on a first-come, first-served basis), and the staff are happy to suggest routes to explore. The hotel also has conference rooms for corporate hire.

Accessibility

There are parking spaces for those with reduced mobility and a disabled toilet in the restaurant. Lifts allow wheelchair users to access the rooftop, spa and treatment rooms.

Pet policy

The hotel welcomes pets with a non-refundable fee of €30 (£26) per night, with a maximum weight of 15kg and a medium size limit.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by midday.

Family friendly?

Two-bedroom apartments have twin beds or family-friendly penthouse rooms. The dining spaces have kids’ menus, and there are specific children’s hours at the pool and spa.

At a glance

Best thing: Panoramic view of Porto

Perfect for: Laidback travellers and digital nomads

Not right for: Those who want to be in the city centre

Instagram from: The rooftop bar or Wes Anderson-style spa

Address: Cais de Gaia 380, 4400-245 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Phone: +351 22 002 8940

Website: therebello.com

