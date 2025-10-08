Venice Venice hotel review, Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Achingly hip and a welcome disruptor to the city’s hospitality scene, the contemporary art-packed Venice Venice is sheer heaven for lovers of beautiful things

Location

Venice Venice sits plum on the Grand Canal opposite the city’s most famous bridge, the Rialto, within sauntering distance of the city’s sights, including the Bridge of Sighs, St Mark’s Square and Doge’s Palace. A private water taxi from Marco Polo airport (around 20 minutes) whisks guests to the heart of Venice and is the superlative entry point for newbies to this remarkable city. As far as dream hotel locations go, it simply doesn’t get much better.

The vibe

open image in gallery This room has a private terrace with unbeatable views of the canal ( Venice Venice )

Original, extremely cool and a refreshing antidote to the traditional brocade that typifies many of the city’s hotels, Venice Venice is a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Housed in a 13th-century Venetian-Byzantine palace, believed to be one of the oldest remaining buildings on the canal, owners Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo have done an impeccable job in honouring the building’s history – all exposed stone walls and marble Roman columns – and blending it with their extensive personal collection of contemporary art. Visitors accessing the property from the water step into a dimly lit room with a marble Madonna resplendent above a shallow reflecting pool at the foot of a candlelit stairway. This sense of drama sets the tone for the rest of the hotel, where more than 600 works of art compete for your attention, including pieces by Yoko Ono, Christo and Joseph Beuys.

The service

Friendly, knowledgeable and decidedly unstuffy. Staff are generous with their time, whether discussing the changing face of Venice or providing recommendations for the best spot for cicchetti and – crucially – quick to top up drinks.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery This corner room has floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the Venetian views ( Venice Venice )

Venice Venice houses 43 rooms, including suites, family lofts and a sprawling ground-floor apartment with its own boat pontoon and two marble bathtubs. Some boast magnificent views over the Grand Canal and Rialto, while others have internal courtyard views. Bathrooms feature cipollino marble walls that resemble the surface of Jupiter, with double-showers, standing bathtubs, dual rainfall showers – and even personal steam rooms – in some suites. Complimentary pull-top cans contain Venice Venice’s own Erose brand of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. There’s an extensive drinks trolley complete with grappa, rum, mezcal and biscotti and, bizarrely, a Yeti Tundra cooler that doubles as a luggage rack. Bespoke playlists pipe tasteful music throughout the neutral coloured rooms, which include exposed brick and cream walls and more exquisite contemporary art pieces. The natural fibre carpet is a misstep; without the complimentary slippers, it can be painful to walk upon.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Dine on the terrace at Venice Venice ( Venice Venice )

The “post-Venetian” aesthetic continues in earnest in the restaurant. High ceilings, exposed brick walls and black and white portraits of local vegetable suppliers clasping their wares line the walls. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer exceptional canal views and there’s an extensive terrace that’s one of the city’s best places to sip an espresso. Food is served all day, with the dinner menu focusing on traditional Venetian dishes that lean heavily on its maritime location, such as whipped cod and sardines and classic Italian dishes – don’t miss the monkfish coated in rich beurre blanc. The breakfasts are incredibly generous and range from English breakfast items through to fruit salads, waffles and cold cuts. Guests seeking an extra-special dining experience can request a private dining table on the hotel rooftop.

Facilities

The avant-garde theme extends to the Felix Anima spa, which constitutes a small treatment room with fabric tubes, packed with herbs and flowers, plaited across the ceiling. Created by Romanian sculptor Victoria Zidaru, this ethereal space is light-years away from the clinical white rooms that characterise other wellness experiences. Next door, guests can take a dip in a small, private wellness pool (pre-booking essential).

open image in gallery Venice Venice’s spa has an avant-garde theme ( Venice Venice )

On the first floor, the Venice Bitter Club is a cocktail bar with stellar views over the Grand Canal, a vast Venetian tapestry by artist Francesco Simeti and an electronic bar composed of flashing screens. Upstairs, Venini chandeliers hang in an opulent gallery devoted to special events.

Masterminds behind Venice Venice, Gallo and Rinaldo are also the founders of the luxury lifestyle clothing and footwear brand Golden Goose, so it’s no surprise that the ground floor of the hotel is home to a concept store selling a selection of Venice Venice branded items.

Accessibility

Venice isn’t renowned for its accessibility. At Venice Venice, however, ramps and lifts are in use across the property, and three bedrooms are designed for those with limited mobility. Space isn’t generous, so negotiating wheelchairs between restaurant tables isn’t a breeze, but it’s not an impossibility.

Pet policy

Small dogs are permitted on request for a fee of €200 (£169) per pet per stay.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out at 12 noon.

Family friendly?

Venice Venice is a distinctly grown-up hotel where the art is for admiring, not pawing, but three loft rooms accommodate children. Babysitting services are also available.

At a glance

open image in gallery The private wellness pool can be booked by guests ( Venice Venice )

Best thing: The glorious juxtaposition of history and modern art.

Perfect for: Contemporary art lovers.

Not right for: Families with small children.

Instagram from: The terrace.

Address: Cannaregio 5631, 30121 Venezia, Italy

Phone: +39 041 097 0300

Website: venicevenice.co

