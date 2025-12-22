Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are three universal truths about Venice. One, it really is that beautiful. Two, it really is that crowded. And three, it really is – generally – one of Italy’s most expensive cities. While Venice’s luxury hotels are up there with the best in the world and regular prices can be wallet-busting, there are still hotels that don’t try to empty your purse more effectively than the city’s ever-growing population of pickpockets. These budget-friendly options can range from smaller, family-owned properties to those further from the centre. Sometimes they don’t have all the Murano chandeliers and damask-covered walls you (or Instagram) were dreaming of, but what they all offer is value.

There are, of course, plenty of not-so-nice cheap hotels in Venice. However, in this list I’ve pulled together those I really rate as giving the best value for money in La Serenissima. They’re places I’ve stayed myself or direct friends towards. Whether you want an easy arrival for your luggage, to be close to the action or have a quiet island (almost) to yourself at night, here are 10 of the best affordable hotels in Venice.

The best affordable hotels in Venice 2026

At a glance

1. Hotel Al Ponte Mocenigo

Santa Croce

open image in gallery Stay in a traditional Venetian-style hotel without blowing the budget ( Hotel Al Ponte Mocenigo )

Just steps from the Grand Canal, in a 17th-century palazzo, is this lovely little hotel run for the past 20 years by two friends, both born-and-bred Venetians. Sandro and Valter, alongside their staff, keep an informal house – their goal is to instil their own love of this fragile city in their guests. The 15 rooms have a traditional Venetian style with locally-made elements – think Murano chandeliers, fabric wall coverings (though they’re simple, not overpowering as some damasks can be) and furniture painted in rich olive greens and golds, giving you a taste of the 1700s.

Breakfast is served in the pretty, plant-filled courtyard – a great place for a quiet aperitivo, too. In fact this whole area is peaceful. In less-trodden Santa Croce, between the church of San Stae and the fascinating Palazzo Mocenigo (a museum showcasing the fabrics, costumes and perfumes of Venetian life), you’re still just 30 seconds from the Grand Canal and just 15 minutes’ walk – across the Rialto Bridge – from St Mark’s Square.

Address: Santa Croce 1985, 30135 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From: £88

Book now

2. Hotel Villa Cipro

Lido

open image in gallery Escape to the Lido island and stay in this Venetian villa ( Hotel Villa Cipro )

In summer, as the mercury rises and the humidity goes off the charts, the Lido comes into its own. This 11km sandbar floating between Venice ‘proper’ and the Adriatic, forming a barrier between the lagoon and open sea, is packed during July and August when people flock from far and wide to bask in the ankle-deep sand. The island is dotted with small, family-owned hotels, and this is one of the best: a gorgeous turn-of-the-century villa, built as a private house, then converted into a B&B and later a hotel. Today it’s run by the charming Giovanna and Cristina, whose fathers upgraded it from pensione to hotel in 2001. Rooms are simple but modern, with parquet floors and tasteful green accents from the curtains to the chandeliers. When the heat gets too much, take refuge in the pine-shaded garden. And when it’s cool, the Lido is a scenic 20-minute vaporetto (waterbus) ride to San Marco. You’ll find exceptional value out of season.

Address: Via Zara 2, 30126 Lido VE, Italy

Price: From £70

Book now

3. Hotel Tintoretto

Cannaregio

open image in gallery For a simple stay, book a room at Hotel Tintoretto ( Hotel Tintoretto )

We know a lot about Tintoretto, who was one of the greatest Venetian painters of the Renaissance. He lived in Cannaregio. His local church was Madonna dell’Orto, where he’s buried. His house is still standing nearby, its facade painted in one of his signature pinky-reds. And paying homage to all this, three canals away, is this little three-star hotel named after him, also in Cannaregio, though nearer the main street to the Rialto and San Marco. Presumably the great man would have approved of the rooms – all brightly coloured walls (full-on mustard, yellow stripes or embossed gold) – while the breakfast buffet would have been enough to set him up for a day’s painting (or for you, a day’s sightseeing). While it’s around a 40-minute walk to Piazza San Marco, you get larger rooms, a calmer atmosphere, a taste of Cannaregio (Venice’s best bars are a five-minute stagger away) and great value for money.

Address: Fondamenta Trapolin, Cannaregio 2316, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £70

Book now

4. Generator Venice hotel

Giudecca

open image in gallery Bed down at a poshtel in Venice ( Generator Venice )

Perhaps the most exclusive hotel in Venice is the Cipriani, which sits on Giudecca island, floating across the lagoon from Piazza San Marco. But those knockout views don’t have to come at a high price; further along Giudecca is the Generator, a “poshtel” offering both dorms and ensuite rooms to clients of any age. A former warehouse, it now has design-led rooms (think exposed brick walls and beamed ceilings) as well as five ensuite doubles, which overlook the Giudecca Canal and the domes of San Marco across the water – just as the Cipriani does. If you’re after a hotel with a vibe, this is it – aperitivo hour spills out onto the waterfront each night.

Address: Fondamenta Zitelle 86, Giudecca, 30133 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £72

Book now

5. Venissa hotel

Mazzorbo

open image in gallery Despite its Michelin-starred restaurant downstairs, Venissa offers cheap rooms ( Venissa )

It’s not often that a Michelin-starred restaurant doubles as a budget hotel, but Venissa is no ordinary restaurant. A small vineyard on the island of Mazzorbo, linked to Burano via a footbridge, this is a retreat from the city in style. Vines hang heavy with the ancient dorona grape (which was almost extinct before Venissa’s owners, the Bisol family, rediscovered it), while there are two restaurants onsite. Enjoy the Michelin-starred Ristorante and the more casual Osteria (which costs around half the price but with food that is also locally sourced, and made in the same kitchen). As for the five rooms, sitting above the restaurant, they’re the epitome of understated style: all exposed beams, furniture clad in neutrals, and views over Mazzorbo. While it’s a 40-minute vaporetto ride to the city centre, this is a gorgeous, peaceful place to stay.

Address: Fondamenta S. Caterina 3, 30142 Mazzorbo, Venezia VE Italy

Price: From £141

Book now

6. A&O Venezia Mestre hotel

Mainland

open image in gallery Stay just outside of Venice city centre to save money ( A&O Venezia Mestre )

While it’s more atmospheric to stay in the city, it’s certainly cheaper to stay on the mainland in Mestre and reach Venice by train, a 10-minute ride across the lagoon. The A&O sits along the tracks by Venezia Mestre station – it’s an easy five-minute walk to the platforms, and add another few minutes to reach the ticket office. Another poshtel, A&O has private ensuite rooms as well as dorms, and it’s a great budget choice. Rooms have no frills but they’re decent and cover all bases, with bedroom stools instead of chairs and simple metal bedsteads. There’s also a kitchen for guests, and a snack bar and washing facilities. Because Mestre is part of the overall city of Venice you don’t need to pay a daytripper tax to enter the historic centre if staying here – just remember to keep your out-of-city stay sustainable by spending with local businesses once you get to town.

Address: Via Ca' Marcello 19, Mestre, 30172 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £87

Book now

7. Hotel Tiziano

Dorsoduro

open image in gallery For a great location, check into Hotel Tiziano ( Hotel Tiziano )

At first glance, this three-star hotel in western Dorsoduro looks away from the action – pretty much as far west as ‘central’ Venice gets. But appearances are deceptive, here – this is actually a great little location. The Tiziano is around a 10-minute walk from Piazzale Roma (the major transport hub) in a residential area that’s home to university students. Just 10 minutes east is Campo Santa Margherita (a nightlife hotspot) and beyond that is Ca’ Rezzonico and the Grand Canal – and, further on, you’ll find the Accademia Bridge and road to San Marco.

While it’s easy to get around from here, it’s a peaceful area with none of the hassle that comes with sleeping in San Marco itself. The rooms belie its three-star rating with fresh whitewashed furniture, exposed beams and, in some rooms, boujie striped wallpaper (including in the fancy breakfast room). It’s stylish, simple and a great choice for those who don’t need to be right in the centre.

Address: Dorsoduro 1873, Calle Riello, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £130

Book now

8. Hyatt Centric Murano Venice hotel

North Lagoon

open image in gallery Looking to stay on Murano? Hyatt Centric Murano Venice is the place to sleep ( Hyatt Centric Murano Venice )

Hovering in the lagoon off the north of the city centre, Murano is Venice in microcosm: dinky waterways, art-filled churches and a wide Grand Canal slicing through the centre. It’s also, of course, the home of artisanal glassblowing – you’ll find foundries and glass shops on every corner, as well as the surprisingly fascinating Museo del Vetro, or glass museum. The Hyatt Centric is a conversion of a glass factory – back in the day, this churned out beads by the hundred, but now it serves hundreds of guests in its 119 rooms. The building was stripped to its skeleton, leaving the factory facade but turning the interior lagoon-centric with soft blues and greys everywhere. Rooms are contemporary, some overlooking the grounds and some the canals, while there’s plenty of outdoor space to enjoy island life.

Address: Riva Longa 49, Murano, 30141 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £140

Book now

9. Casa Burano hotel

North Lagoon

open image in gallery This hotel is found on the colourful lagoon island of Burano ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

When the sun goes down, busy Burano – crammed with camera-toting tourists during the daytime – relaxes into its natural state. Stay on this tiny island in the north lagoon and you’ll see why everyone wants to come here – it’s all colourful houses sitting on the edges of calm canals, with lively bars and restaurants serving traditional goby-fish risotto. Enter Casa Burano, an albergo diffuso, or scattered hotel – where the rooms are distributed across five houses. Beautifully restored, they’re Instagram-friendly – all bright colours, fun tiling and flouncy beds. Not only are they in the middle of pretty Burano, but they’re also an easy 10-minute walk from the neighbouring island, Mazzorbo. Here you’ll find a sibling wine resort with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Venissa – where you can have breakfast if you don’t want to self-cater.

Address: Isola di Burano, 30170, Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £122

Book now

10. NH Collection Venezia Murano Villa hotel

North Lagoon

open image in gallery Various sized rooms are available at this NH location ( NH Collection Venezia Murano Villa )

Once upon a time, the Fornace de Majo was one of the glass factories making Murano famous around the world. Today it’s been converted into a fabulous hotel by the ever-reliable NH brand; in fact, it’s more of a resort, spread across 4,800 square metres of the various factory buildings and connected by sprawling grounds that used to air the glassworks. Much has been preserved, including the original furnace chimney and exposed-brick walls in the 104 rooms, while there are glass-related artworks around the property, plus plenty of regular glass in the shape of airy floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the public areas. Park View rooms overlook the plant-filled public areas, but the top pick are the Laguna View rooms overlooking the water with neighbouring islands in the distance. Directly opposite the hotel is the Navagero park and kids’ playground, making this a great bet for families – there are also “XL” family rooms available.

Address: Fondamenta Andrea Navagero, 29, Murano, 30141 Venezia VE, Italy

Price: From £132

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Julia Buckley, who has a deep knowledge of Venice, having lived there for several years. Our hotel contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time of year to visit Venice?

The shoulder seasons of April to June and September to October bring pleasant weather and fewer crowds to compete with. July and August are peak months for tourism, meaning plenty of crowds, premium prices and temperatures in excess of 30C. February also attracts large crowds and hotel prices rise due to the annual carnival. November to January bring fewer crowds and colder weather – but visiting Venice at this time of year can be very atmospheric.

Is Venice expensive?

Venice is considered one of the more expensive city breaks you can take in Europe due to how popular the location is with tourists. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant can cost you €20 (£17.50), while draft beer will set you back €5 (£4.40). Staying at a low-cost hotel, wandering around the city to take in the sights for free, or visiting in the winter when tourist numbers are at their lowest, can, however, save you some money.

How much should I budget per day?

Factoring in your hotel price in your daily budget, you should consider saving £100 to £150 for each day.