Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel, Rome, hotel review

5-star, marble-clad glamour at its finest, blending historic architecture with modern touches and excellent views of the Eternal City from its rooftop terrace and pool.

Location

Holding court on the sweeping Piazza della Repubblica (about 10 minutes on foot from Termini Railway station), Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel is within walking distance to some of Rome’s top historical attractions like the Fori Imperiali, Via Veneto, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps.

Inside the building, the history continues. Built above the remains of an ancient public Roman bathhouse (the Baths of Diocletian, dating back to 298-306 AD), guests can view parts of the baths through glass floors on level -1. Head up to the fourth floor, meanwhile, and they can visit the former home of an ancient grain store, built in 1705 by architect Carlo Fontana by order of Pope Clemente XI.

The vibe

Think upmarket sophistication with a touch of swagger – where high rollers and history buffs might rub shoulders over a couple of rooftop Negronis as the sun goes down. Renovated in 2023 by the luxury Thai brand Anantara (whose Phuket resort featured in season 3 of The White Lotus), guests enter through revolving doors into a marble-clad lobby, where classic Venetian-style Murano glass chandeliers hang from an elaborate stucco ceiling.

Services

Guests can expect to be treated very well at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi, with attentive and polite staff throughout the hotel who are more than happy to help.

Bed and bath

The hotel’s elegance continues behind closed doors, with each of its 232 rooms and suites decorated with tasteful shades of green and gold and featuring Neoclassical furnishings and marble bathrooms. High ceilings and grand windows make even its entry-level rooms feel spacious and light. Beds are large, comfortable and covered in crisp white sheets and amenities include rain showers, bathrobes and slippers.

Spread across two wings and four floors, unique touches can be found across many of the rooms such as original wooden beams found on fourth floor rooms in the Clementino Wing.

Food and drink

Chef Heros De Agostinis’ restaurant, INEO, is one of the standout dining options available at the hotel. A new addition to the Michelin guide, the menu concept fuses together Italian cooking with global influences from Agostinis’ time working as a chef around the world.

A slightly more casual experience can be had upstairs at SEEN, which is best known for its sushi bar and cocktails, although it has additional dishes from around the world. Later in the evening it becomes a buzzy bar. A special mention goes to the extensive and excellent continental breakfast on offer at La Fontana, where guests can eat anything from freshly baked bite-sized pizza and focaccia to Thai specialities, pastries and so much more.

Facilities

The hotel leans into its historical roots as the former home to one of Rome’s largest public baths at its spa – Anantara Spa – where you can get treatments that blend together the site’s “indigenous Roman rituals” with Anantara’s Asian origins. Massages, body scrubs, facials and more are all on the menu. A well-equipped gym is next door.

When the sun is out, there is no better place to be than on the hotel’s rooftop terrace and pool, which has excellent views of the city, with drinks and snacks at hand. Guests can also book in for several experiences, including the hotel’s signature ‘Rome by Vespa’ tour, which takes them to some of the most romantic part of the city over the course of three hours in a classic double sidecar Vespa.

Disability access

Rooms can be reached by lift and there are lots of wide entrances and flat surfaces. There are rooms that meet accessibility regulations and onsite accessible parking is available.

Pet policy

The hotel welcomes dogs and cats subject to conditions, which can be viewed here.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; Check out 12pm

Family friendly?

Yes, several larger suites are suitable for families and there are rooms that can be made to interconnect.

At a glance

Best thing: Part-hotel-part-museum, don’t miss the history on show

Perfect for: Old-school luxury at its best

Not right for: Party people or those on a budget.

Instagram from: Outside in front of its grand crescent-shaped palazzo

Address: Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, Piazza della Repubblica, 48-49 00185 Roma, Itália

Phone: +39 (0) 685 874 308

Website: www.anantara.com

