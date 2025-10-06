The cruise lines visiting Wales amid 100% boost in Welsh port stops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh ports have recorded a 100 per cent rise in cruise ship visits over the past four years and the country is actively seeking more.

Wales welcomed 84 cruise ships in 2025, data from the Welsh Government shows, compared with 41 ships that visited in 2021.

Cruise lines that regularly visit Wales include Viking, Cunard, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line and Celebrity Cruises, mainly on British Isles sailings.

Wales has ports in Cardiff, Swansea, Milford Haven, Fishguard and Holyhead, offering passengers the chance to explore vibrant cities, ancient castles and historic sites.

Holyhead, which has facilities capable of accommodating vessels up to 300 metres in length, handled 55 of the 84 ships that visited Wales in 2025 and provides access to the rest of north Wales, including Snowdonia.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK, said: “Visiting Holyhead and the surrounding region is one of the highlights of our British Isles ocean voyages. Our guests enjoy learning about the culture and history of the destinations they visit as well as having the chance to meet local people and they always receive a very warm welcome in Wales.

“Our guests love exploring the local area and the region has a lot to offer – from learning about the seafaring history and visiting the Roman forts and ancient burial chambers to meeting the family who own Gwydir Castle and other members of the local community to sampling the culinary specialties of Anglesey through to a scenic hike in Snowdonia or a RIB ride in the Menai Strait.”

open image in gallery Viking Cruises will visit Holyhead in Wales 25 times in 2026 ( Viking Cruises )

Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, said: “This remarkable growth in cruise visits demonstrates our rising profile as a premier destination.

“I'm delighted that our ports are welcoming increasing numbers of international visitors who bring vital investment to our local communities. It is a success story that reflects our tourism sector's commitment to building a sustainable industry that delivers significant economic benefits whilst enriching our culture.

“Wales offers visitors an extraordinary blend of stunning landscapes, rich heritage and vibrant communities, all delivered with our renowned Welsh croeso. This growth trajectory positions us perfectly for an even brighter future for the cruise sector here.”

Viking is scheduled to call in to Holyhead 25 times next year, an increase of almost 40 per cent from 2025. Prices start from £5,890 per person for a 15-day British Isles Explorer cruise.

Several other cruise lines are due to visit Holyhead on British Isles sailings in 2026 such as P&O Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Azamara.

Prices for P&O Cruises’ British Isles cruises start at £1,349 per person.

Passengers can also visit Fishguard with luxury brand Seabourn. Prices on its 14-day Jewels of the British Isles cruise, departing 2 May 2026, start at £8,098 per person.

Windstar will visit Swansea on its British Isles Medley cruise, departing on 10 June 2026, with prices from £3,700 per person.

