Stargazers are preparing for a total solar eclipse in 2026 and one of the best viewpoints is set to be from a cruise ship.

The 2026 total solar eclipse will be the first that is visible from Europe in the 21st century and also the first of its kind since 1999.

Taking place on 12 August 2026, the rare phenomenon will darken the skies over the Northern Hemisphere as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun – known as the “path of totality” – casting a shadow over land and sea that creates an eerie twilight.

A cruise ship can provide a great viewpoint of the total solar eclipse, as the captain is able to reach areas free of crowds and light pollution. Hotspots include Greenland and much of the Med.

There are plenty of sailings from family-friendly and adult-only cruise lines offering trips around the sunshine ports of the Mediterranean, or the colder and scenic fjords of Iceland and Greenland. Some sailings even depart from the UK, with voyages lasting from a week to up to a month.

Here is our pick of the best total solar eclipse cruises for 2026.

Enchanted Princess: Mediterranean and Adriatic with Total Solar Eclipse

Civitavecchia, Italy – Naples, Italy – Kotor, Montenegro – Dubrovnik, Croatia– Corfu, Greece – Messina, Italy – Gibraltar – Alicante, Spain – Barcelona, Spain – Civitavecchia, Italy

open image in gallery Enjoy ship and sea views aboard Enchanted Princess ( Princess Cruises )

Departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, this 14-night cruise package arranged by travel agent Cruise Nation starts with a two-night stay in Rome, giving you plenty of time to explore landmarks such as the Colosseum before hitting the water with Enchanted Princess.

This sailing is packed with culture, with chances to eat pizza in Naples before taking in the stunning views and medieval landscapes of Kotor and Dubrovnik. You can relax on the stunning shores of Corfu and climb Mount Etna in Sicily before a well-deserved sea day to witness the solar eclipse en route to Gibraltar, Alicante and Barcelona.

If you are missing the Mediterranean culture on land, Enchanted Princess has its own Italian-inspired town square called Settimo Cielo that hosts the speciality Sabatini’s Trattoria restaurant. Here you can enjoy the Venice-inspired cocktail bar Bellini’s and Gigi’s Pizzeria by Alfredo, too. Passengers can also have a drink in O'Malley's Irish Pub or dine in the Salty Dog Café American diner.

Departs 2 August 2026. From £1,629pp. Flights included.

Book now

Saga Cruises: Galicia and the Solar Eclipse

Dover, UK – Isles of Scilly, UK – Brest, France – Pauillac, France – Bilbao, Spain – Vigo, Spain – El Ferrol, Spain – Gijon, Spain – Dover, UK

open image in gallery Saga Cruises guests can witness the solar eclipse aboard Spirit of Discovery ( Saga Cruises )

Departing from Dover, this 14-night sailing with over-50s brand Saga Cruises starts with a visit to the Isle of Scilly before heading to France where you can discover the seafaring medieval history of Brest. There is also an overnight stay in Pauillac, which provides time for a trip to enjoy the many fine wines of Bordeaux. You can then raise a glass to the solar eclipse in Bilbao before cruising towards Vigo and Gijon.

Sailing on Spirit of Discovery, the cruise fare includes specialty dining, drinks and wifi, as well as an excursion in each port – such as wine tastings and local tours.

Saga chauffeurs will even transport you to and from your home before and after the cruise.

Departs 5 August 2026. From £6,214pp.

Book now

Holland America Line: Legendary Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland

Dover, UK – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Kristiansand, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Hardangerfjord – Sandnes, Norway – Seydisfjordur, Iceland – Djupivogur, Iceland – Akureyri, Iceland – Isafjordur, Iceland – Grundarfjordur, Iceland – Paamiut (Frederikshab), Greenland – Nuuk, Greenland – Nanortalik, Greenland – Qaqortoq, Greenland – solar eclipse viewing at sea – Heimaey (Westman Islands), Iceland – Reykjavik, Iceland – Runavik, Faroe Islands – Stornoway (Isle of Lewis), Scotland – Invergordon (Inverness and Loch Ness), Scotland – South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland – Dover, UK

open image in gallery Holland America Line will have astronomy experts on board during its solar eclipse sailings ( Holland America Line )

There are plenty of treats for your eyes on this Holland America Line cruise aboard Nieuw Statendam.

Guests embark in Dover to prepare for sailings through the magical fjords of Norway and Iceland, before witnessing the solar eclipse from Greenland.

This 28-day voyage ends with visits to scenic Scottish islands. Here you can sail through the fjord-like lochs of the Isle of Lewis, before heading towards Inverness and on to South Queensferry for excursions to Edinburgh.

When not enjoying the shows on board and bars with panoramic views, guests can attend talks from astronomy expert and founder of Cosmologists Without Borders, Tom Vassos.

Departs 24 July 2026. From £4,949pp.

Book now

Princess Cruises: Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse

Barcelona, Spain – Gibraltar – Cartagena, Spain – La Spezia, Italy – Civitavecchia, Italy – Barcelona, Spain

open image in gallery Sun Princess was launched in 2024 and has plenty of spaces to see the solar eclipse ( Princess Cruises )

Experience the solar eclipse on one of the newest ships in the Princess Cruises fleet, Sun Princess.

Departing from Barcelona, guests can meet the monkeys in Barcelona and experience the coastal charm of Cartagena before a sea day to witness the total solar eclipse. The seven-night sailing finishes off with port stops in Italy to visit La Spezia for excursions to Tuscany, Florence and Pisa and another stop, Civitavecchia, that provides access for day trips in Rome.

If you are after sea views, Sun Princess boast 1,500 balcony rooms. It has also partnered with Brazilian artist Romero Britto to design the speciality Love by Britto 68-seat restaurant, featuring decor inspired by his Pop Art and Cubist style.

Departs 8 August 2026. From £1,624pp.

Book now

Celebrity Cruises: Med, Spain and Portugal Total Solar Eclipse

Southampton, England – Porto, Portugal – Lisbon, Portugal – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Barcelona, Spain – Ibiza, Spain – Malaga, Spain – La Coruna, Spain – Bilbao, Spain – Southampton, England

open image in gallery Celebrity Apex will take in the solar eclipse during a Med sailing next summer ( Celebrity Cruises )

Enjoy high-end bars, pool parties and unique immersive theatre shows aboard Celebrity Apex as you sail around Spain and Portugal during a 14-night cruise to see the total solar eclipse.

Guests from the UK have the convenience of departing and returning to Southampton – and highlights include a stay into the early evening in Porto and a late night departure from the party island of Ibiza.

On board, guests can raise a glass to the eclipse from the Magic Carpet platform that hangs over the edge of the ship.

Departs 1 August 2026. From £2,396pp.

Book now

Virgin Voyages: Eclipse in the Land of Fire and Ice

Portsmouth – Dublin – Glasgow – Liverpool – Belfast – Siglufjordur – Isafjordur – Reykjavik – Edinburgh – Portsmouth

open image in gallery Adults-only Virgin Voyages has plenty of relaxing spaces onboard to view the solar eclipse ( Virgin Voyages )

See the solar eclipse without any kids disturbing you.

Adults-only cruise line Virgin Voyages has a 15-night round-trip sailing from Portsmouth that includes stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool and Belfast before a relaxing two days at sea.

Guests can then prepare to view the total solar eclipse from the trademark red hammocks from the cruise line’s balcony cabins or from a lounge chair at The Dock cocktail bar.

Sailing on Valiant Lady, you will also head further north to Siglufordur and Reykjavik in Iceland before heading back to Portsmouth via Edinburgh.

Guests can enjoy a range of dining options, such as the Italian Extra Virgin or Gunbae Korean BBQ, as well as Virgin Voyages’ iconic Scarlet Night pool party.

Departs 5 August. From £5,700pp per cabin based on two people sharing.

Book now

Fred Olsen: Wonders of Iceland with the Solar Eclipse

Rosyth, Scotland – Torshavn, Faroe Islands – Reykjavik, Iceland – Isafjordur, Iceland – Akureyri, Iceland – Rosyth, Scotland

open image in gallery Fred Olsen's Balmoral cruise ship will have onboard experts to guide guests through the solar eclipse ( Fred Olsen Cruises )

Follow the path of the solar eclipse around Iceland with Fred Olsen.

Sailing aboard Balmoral on a 12-night cruise, Go Stargazing experts can guide you through the eclipse.

The voyage departs from Rosyth in Scotland before heading towards Iceland, where guests can explore natural wonders include the erupting Strokkur Geyser and the waterfalls of Dynjandi and Gullfoss.

Excursion opportunities including taking a dip in geothermal pools and horseriding.

Departs 6 August 2026. From £2,699pp.

Book now

