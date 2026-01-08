Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island now has a huge new pool area

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A huge new pool area has been unveiled by Norwegian Cruise Line as it revamps Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas.

Plans to renovate Great Stirrup Cay were revealed last August, alongside designs for a new pier, tram and “welcome plaza”.

The new swimming area will be named Great Life Lagoon and measure 1.4-acres, larger than two Olympic-sized pools. It will be surrounded by private cabanas and feature two swim-up bars.

open image in gallery Guests can relax in their own private cabana on Great Stirrup Cay ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

An all-day pass will also offer access to the “Vibe Shore Club”, a child-free retreat with cabanas and a private bar.

Families are catered for at the 3,400-square-foot “Splash Harbor”, a complimentary kids splash pad just steps away from the pool. A shaded bar and lounge will also be available for parents.

open image in gallery The Waves Bar is one of two swim-up bars on Great Stirrup Cay ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Work is continuing on the island’s Great Tides Waterpark, which is slated to open this summer. It will feature cliffside jumps, giant waterslides and a 9,000-square-foot splash zone, complete with an oversized tipping bucket towering more than 40 feet above the ground.

Guests can also experience an 800-foot-long immersive water ride with an accelerated current that is described as “faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.”

open image in gallery An image of how NCL's Great Tides Waterpark will look when it debuts in summer 2026 ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “With the fun versatility of Great Life Lagoon, and family-friendly spots like Splash Harbor, we've created an island where everyone can unwind, play and make lasting memories.

“This transformation is all about offering premium experiences and unparalleled guest services to our guests and giving them the freedom and flexibility to enjoy their vacation their way. I cannot wait until next summer when we unveil even greater guest experiences with Great Tides Waterpark.”

Passengers can also visit private Caribbean islands with other cruise lines such as MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay, Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay and Disney’s Castaway Cay.

