Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island now has a huge new pool area

The massive swimming facility was unveiled on Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas

An aerial view of the revamped pool area on Great Stirrup Cay
An aerial view of the revamped pool area on Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian Cruise Line)

A huge new pool area has been unveiled by Norwegian Cruise Line as it revamps Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas.

Plans to renovate Great Stirrup Cay were revealed last August, alongside designs for a new pier, tram and “welcome plaza”.

The new swimming area will be named Great Life Lagoon and measure 1.4-acres, larger than two Olympic-sized pools. It will be surrounded by private cabanas and feature two swim-up bars.

Guests can relax in their own private cabana on Great Stirrup Cay
Guests can relax in their own private cabana on Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian Cruise Line)

An all-day pass will also offer access to the “Vibe Shore Club”, a child-free retreat with cabanas and a private bar.

Families are catered for at the 3,400-square-foot “Splash Harbor”, a complimentary kids splash pad just steps away from the pool. A shaded bar and lounge will also be available for parents.

The Waves Bar is one of two swim-up bars on Great Stirrup Cay
The Waves Bar is one of two swim-up bars on Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Work is continuing on the island’s Great Tides Waterpark, which is slated to open this summer. It will feature cliffside jumps, giant waterslides and a 9,000-square-foot splash zone, complete with an oversized tipping bucket towering more than 40 feet above the ground.

Guests can also experience an 800-foot-long immersive water ride with an accelerated current that is described as “faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.”

An image of how NCL's Great Tides Waterpark will look when it debuts in summer 2026
An image of how NCL's Great Tides Waterpark will look when it debuts in summer 2026 (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “With the fun versatility of Great Life Lagoon, and family-friendly spots like Splash Harbor, we've created an island where everyone can unwind, play and make lasting memories.

“This transformation is all about offering premium experiences and unparalleled guest services to our guests and giving them the freedom and flexibility to enjoy their vacation their way. I cannot wait until next summer when we unveil even greater guest experiences with Great Tides Waterpark.”

Passengers can also visit private Caribbean islands with other cruise lines such as MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay, Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay and Disney’s Castaway Cay.

