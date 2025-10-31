New Oasis class cruise ship set to join Royal Caribbean fleet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean has begun work on a new Oasis class cruise ship to launch in 2028.

The new vessel will be the seventh Oasis class ship, following the launch of Utopia of the Seas last year.

It is being built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where a steel cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction was held last week.

The ship hasn’t been named yet, but Royal Caribbean said it will “deliver unparalleled experiences across thrills and chill, ways to dine, drink and celebrate; show-stopping entertainment and more to be revealed”.

The first Oasis class ship, Oasis of the Seas , was launched in 2009, and has been followed by Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

The ships are known for their open-air Central Park area with tropical gardens, restaurants, shops, and a carousel.

Guests can enjoy the AquaTheater’s high-diving show, as well as the Ultimate Abyss, which is described as the longest dry slide at sea.

The ships are regularly updated with new bars and modern decor. Allure of the Seas was revamped earlier this year.

The Oasis class ships are a level below Royal Caribbean’s megaships Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, but both classes have space for more than 5,000 passengers.

There is a difference in gross tonnage, with the Oasis class fleet just below the 248,663 of the Icon ships.

The largest Oasis ship, Wonder of the Seas, has a gross tonnage of around 235,600.

Passengers can currently visit a range of destinations with Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class ships. Caribbean sailings depart from Fort Lauderdale and Miami during the winter, and there will be Mediterranean sailings around Spain and France next summer.

Royal Caribbean is also currently preparing for the launch of the next Icon class ship, Legend of the Seas in July 2026.

The cruise line already has a fourth Icon class ship in development at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and has signed an agreement for a fifth in the series.

