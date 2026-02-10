Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests that three quarters of cruise passengers aim for at least two voyages per year.

The survey, by travel agent Cruise.co.uk, found that 35 per cent plan to take a higher proportion of cruises in the future, up from 17 per cent in 2025. Half of first-time sailors are planning a second trip.

Cruising may be associated with an older demographic but younger travellers are showing the strongest growth in intent, the survey shows.

Among under-35s, 41 per cent said they expect to take a higher proportion of cruise holidays over the next two years, up from 36 per cent last year.

Tony Andrews, managing director of Cruise.co.uk, said: “These results highlight just how embedded cruising has become for a large part of our customer base.

“Seeing such a high proportion of travellers taking multiple cruises each year, and planning to increase that further, speaks volumes about the value, variety and ease that a holiday at sea offers.

“What’s particularly encouraging is the intent we’re seeing from both younger and first-time cruisers. Once people experience how easy it is to visit several destinations in one trip, without sacrificing comfort or value for money, cruising quickly becomes the go-to holiday choice.”

Industry data suggests cruise passenger numbers are on the rise.

Figures from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) suggest the number of guests climbing aboard a ship global will rise from around 37 million in 2025 to 42 million by 2028, with a quarter of repeat travellers booking two or more cruises each year.

There are plenty of benefits to a cruise such as the ability to visit several destination during one holiday and having access to food, drink and high-end entertainment,.

But guests are seeing other benefits.

Separate research by Cruise118 shows while going on a cruise was once stereotyped as slow-paced or sedentary, 53 per cent of guests are actually more active at sea than at home thanks to onboard gyms, classes, swimming, walking excursions and organised activities.

It is an exciting time to hit the high seas with several new cruise ships launching in the coming months including Norwegian Luna and Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026