Celestyal Cruises is offering a surprising alternative to the Mediterranean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Greek islands and the Mediterranean may be among our favourite cruise destinations, but passengers are also being encouraged to set their sights on the Arabian Gulf for winter sun.

The locations are becoming increasingly popular: Abu Dhabi welcomed 189 cruise ships in 2024 compared to the 184 the previous year. Dubai, meanwhile, saw 187, as opposed to 166 in 2023, according to each emirate’s tourist board and harbours.

Several cruise brands such as MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Costa Cruises, Aida and Aroya have routes around the Gulf that sail between November and April.

Sunseekers may still get temperatures of 25C in the Mediterranean, but in the Arabian peninsula, the mercury can hit as high as 30C.

The destination offers beaches but there are also breathtaking buildings, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, alongside ancient souks.

And cruise excursions include camel rising, sand surfing and tours of the region’s iconic architecture.

Celestyal, known for its cruises around Greece and the Aegean Sea, made the Gulf its winter homeport for the first time last year.

The cruise line based Celestyal Journey in the region from November 2024 until spring for its “Desert Days” itineraries.

open image in gallery Lee Haslett explains the appeal of the Arabian Gulf for cruising ( Celestyal Cruises )

Read more: A first look at new Celestyal Discovery cabins after cruise ship refit

This proved so popular that its two ships Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery will be based in region this winter.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer for Celestyal Cruises, told The Independent that the brand exceeded its guest targets by 35 per cent last year.

He said: “I think guests have appreciated our desire to expand and offer the opportunity to explore new destinations.

“For repeat guests who have sailed with us in Greece and the Mediterranean, it could be their next step on their cruise journey.

“We’ve already committed to bringing two ships to the Gulf every winter for the next three years from December 2025, following a strong first season.

Celestyal Journey will open the season on 6 December 2025 with an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cruise, before operating the seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary for the rest of the season. It will sail from Doha and visit Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, plus spend two days (and an overnight stay) in Dubai.

Celestyal Discovery will then begin her inaugural season in the region, departing 12 December 2025 and launching the line’s new three, four and seven-night “Iconic Arabia” cruises. The itinerary sails from the winter homeport in Abu Dhabi and calls at Doha in Qatar, Khasab in Oman, and Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.

Many of the passengers are expected to be British guests.

Lee said its UK market growth has been exceptional, with compound annual growth of more than 78 per cent, which prompted the company to launch its own Britain-based travel agency Celestyal Travel.

open image in gallery Doha is one of the destinations on the itinerary ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

It’s because of this heightened demand, Lee says, that cruise lines are looking for ways to offer something different.

He said: “For us at Celestyal, the natural step was to grow into new markets, staying true to our style of cruising – which has been finely tuned over many years of sailing around Greece and the Med. As passenger demands change, so too does the industry.”

Lee said Celestyal has worked hard to differentiate its itineraries, and introducing overnight stays in key ports, regional cuisine and storytelling-led excursions.

He added: “In the Arabian Gulf, that equates to late-night Dubai discoveries, exclusive souk tours and desert encounters, all delivered on ships designed to feel personal and warm.

“We also know our guests’ time is precious, so across our programme we offer port-intensive trips to ensure they see as much of the region as possible.”

Explaining why a cruise is the best way to see the region, Lee added: “First and foremost, it is completely hassle-free: the ease of travel, multiple destinations, exclusive excursions all enable people to truly switch off and enjoy their holiday.

“Having that access to landmarks, activities and the sights and sound of the region without needing to individually plan every element is a huge factor.”

Celestyal’s “Iconic Arabia” itineraries start at £259 per person, excluding flights. Book here.

Read more: Celestyal overhauls cruise deals to clear up passenger confusion