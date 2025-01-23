Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families eager to escape the miserable British weather in February half-term could find a cruise is a great way to banish the winter blues.

You could sail into the Caribbean sun or stay closer to home with a northern Europe cruise.

Alternatively, cruisers could find the best of both by opting for a Mediterranean itinerary where you will get a hotter climate without the jet lag.

Destinations from Barcelona to the Bahamas promise to keep the kids and parents occupied.

There will also be plenty to enjoy on a cruise such as swimming pools, delicious food and top-quality entertainment, meaning you and your children can make plenty of memories and maybe a suntan back to work and school after half term.

We’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly deals for you to snap up in time for the February spring half term.

Royal Caribbean: Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Miami - Perfect Day at CocoCay - Bahamas - Miami

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean’s private CocoCay island is the perfect spot for half-term relaxation ( Royal Caribbean )

Find some much-needed winter sun with a four-night Royal Caribbean cruise.

Sailing on Independence of the Seas from Miami, this cruise spends a sun-soaked day on Royal Caribbean’s private CocoCay island in the Bahamas before visiting Nassau.

When not relaxing on the beach, you can enjoy the ship’s onboard waterpark and racing waterslides Typhoon and Cyclone, before having a drink in one of 17 bars and watching evening entertainment, including a performance of Grease.

Departs 17 February 2025; from £378pp

Disney Cruise Line: Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral - Nassau - Castaway Cay - Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Have a magic half-term with Disney Cruise Line ( Getty Images )

Experience the magic of Disney on a cruise ship this half-term. Departing from Port Canaveral, this sun-filled five-night cruise aboard Disney Fantasy includes a stop at both of the line’s private Caribbean islands, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay.

There are lots of chances to meet Disney characters onboard, and other features on Fantasy include the Fairytale Wonderland Disney princess-themed restaurant and AquaDuck high-speed waterslide.

Departs 16 February; from £4,373 per cabin

MSC Cruises: Mediterranean from Barcelona Cruise

Barcelona - Marseille - Genoa - Naples - Palermo - La Goulette - Barcelona

open image in gallery MSC Fantasia is sailing the Med this half-term ( MSC Cruises )

Escape to the Mediterranean with MSC Cruises. This week-long half-term cruise aboard MSC Fantasia starts in Barcelona and visits six ports in seven days.

You could eat pizza in Naples one day before sampling the local gelato in Palermo or discovering the archaeology of La Goulette in Tunisia during other stops.

It’s unlikely the kids will complain about being bored as Fantasia also has four swimming pools, a 4D cinema and Formula Racer to keep everyone occupied.

Departs 15 February; from £369pp.

P&O Cruises: Northern European City Escape

Southampton - Hamburg - Rotterdam (tours to Amsterdam) - Zeebrugge - Southampton

open image in gallery Visit northern Europe hotspots with P&O Cruises ( P&O Cruises )

Avoid airport check-ins with a cruise from Southampton.

This seven-night sailing with P&O Cruises aboard Iona visits top European cities, where you can get immersed in the architecture and museums of Hamburg and Rotterdam before feasting on chocolate and waffles on a visit to Bruges via Zeebrugge.

Onboard, Iona has four pools, including one inside its SkyDome, which will be useful if the sun fails to come out.

The Reef Club can keep the kids entertained while parents can sample the ship’s gin distillery and enjoy live music created by Gary Barlow in the 710 Club.

Departs 15 February; from £649pp.

Marella Cruises: Canarian Flavours

Gran Canaria - Fuerteventura - Lanzarote - Madeira - La Gomera - Tenerife - Gran Canaria

open image in gallery Explore Gran Canaria with Marella Cruises ( Getty Images )

Cruise along the Canary Islands with Tui brand Marella Cruises.

Departing from sunny Gran Canaria, this seven-night cruise aboard Marella Explorer visits the region’s hotspots including the volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote and the beautiful beaches of Tenerife.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy the sun on the pool deck or play a round of mini golf. Indoors, you will find a computer games zone and cinema, plus 10 bars and restaurants to sample, such as the Squid & Anchor British-style pub.

Departs 15 February; from £1,354pp.

