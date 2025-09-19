Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The kids may have only just gone back to school but October half-term is only a few weeks away and a cruise may be the ideal way to beat the autumn blues.

There are still plenty of cruise deals available for half-term getaways.

A week gives you plenty of time to experience new and old cruise ships and to explore a variety of destinations.

It may be getting colder in the UK, but you could sail into the Mediterranean sun in October or even go further afield with a Caribbean cruise.

If you fancy a bucket list trip, there are also expedition voyages to the Galapagos Islands.

Many cruise ships will have kids’ clubs, waterslides and pools to keep your youngsters entertained while parents can relax in hot tubs, bars and adult-only areas.

There will also be family-focused fun activities on board such as quizzes, games, delicious food and top quality entertainment to help the kids bring plenty of memories back to school.

Here is our pick of the top half-term cruises.

1. Best for UK departures

P&O Cruises: Spain and France

Southampton – Bilbao – La Coruna – Vigo – Southampton

open image in gallery This cruise in northern Spain is perfect for families ( P&O Cruises )

You won’t have to worry about check-in times and airport delays on this sailing with P&O Cruises, as UK-based travellers get the convenience of departing from Southampton, and your holiday begins as soon as you are onboard.

The itinerary includes stops in northern Spain, visiting La Coruna, Bilbao and Vigo, where temperatures can still hit 20 degrees, even in October.

Sailing on Iona, kids can enjoy the swimming pool and splash zone in the sunshine, and the cinema if it rains.

Adults can escape to the onboard gin distillery and enjoy live music curated by Gary Barlow at the 710 Club.

Departs 25 October. From £799pp.

Book now

2. Best for luxury

Cunard: Atlantic Coast And Iberia

Southampton – Vigo – Lisbon – Southampton

open image in gallery Get a taste of modern luxury aboard Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne ( Cunard )

Get a taste of old-school cruising on Cunard’s newest ship Queen Anne.

The vessel offers modern touches through its decor and artwork, coupled with the traditions of Cunard such as its white-gloved afternoon tea.

This seven-night sailing explores the Iberian coast and has a stop in Vigo and an overnight stay in Lisbon.

Guests also get three sea days to enjoy the ship. There is an outdoor pool for sunny days and one with a retractable roof in The Pavilion if it rains.

Departs 26 October. From £849pp.

Book now

3. Best for a mega cruise ship experience

Royal Caribbean: Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida – Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Philipsburg, St Maarten – Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida

open image in gallery Star of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s latest megaship ( Royal Caribbean )

Explore Royal Caribbean’s newest megaship, Star of the Seas.

The vessel joined Icon of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ship in August and offers the largest waterslides and waterparks at sea, as well as 40 restaurants and bars to drink and dine in.

The port stops on this Caribbean voyage are as exciting as the ship, with opportunities to see beautiful beaches, architecture or just to sip the local rum. Plus, there is a Perfect Day at CocoCay stop on the cruise brand’s private Bahamas island.

Departs 26 October. From £1,140pp.

Book now

4. Best for exploration

Celebrity Cruises: Galapagos

Baltra Island – Santiago Island – Rabida Island – Elizabeth Bay – Sullivan Bay – Las Bachas, Santa Cruz Island – Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, San Cristobal Island – Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz Island – Baltra Island

open image in gallery Celebrity Cruises is offering bucket list trips to the Galapagos Islands ( Â©2019 Michel Verdure )

Every day can be a school day, even in half-term. Spend a week on an expedition sailing with Celebrity Cruises to discover the unique residents of the Galapagos Islands, including giant tortoises and penguins.

When not exploring the islands or snorkelling in the sea, you can enjoy the hot tubs and lounge aboard Celebrity Flora.

There are also educational spaces and a naturalist lounge for explorers keen to learn more about the region.

This is a big budget bucket list trip but the memories may be worth saving for. Every cabin is a suite on the ship, guaranteeing great views, plus there is an outdoor stargazing area.

Departs 26 October. From £11,715.

Book now

5. Best for a short break

MSC Cruises: Mediterranean

Genoa – Barcelona – Marseille – Genoa

open image in gallery MSC Splendida is hosting short sailings across Europe this October half-term ( MSC Cruises )

Hop across to the continent with MSC Cruises for a four-night break that fits in three countries.

Departing from Genoa aboard MSC Splendida, this voyage offers the chance to shop on La Rambla in Barcelona. Then experience the mix of modern and Romano-Nyzantine architecture as well as street art in Marseille, before returning to the Italian city, where you can sample the local pesto.

Launched in 2009, Splendida is one of MSC Cruises’ older ships but is packed with fun activities, including waterslides and an F1 racing simulator.

Departs 25 October. From £461pp.

Book now

6. Best for exploring the Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Line: Bahamas and Dominican Republic

Miami, Florida – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands – Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Miami, Florida

open image in gallery Norwegian Aqua is the largest ship in the NCL fleet ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Explore four Caribbean islands including Norwegian Cruise Line’s private destination Great Stirrup Cay, where you can climb the 19th century lighthouse, go zip lining or enjoy the waterpark.

This seven-night sailing takes place on the cruise brand’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua.

Guests can enjoy features such as the Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid roller coaster with a water slide, and an interactive digital sports complex called Glow Court.

Departs 26 October. From £499pp.

Book now

