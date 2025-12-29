The best Disney cruise ships and holiday packages for 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Marvel, there is a Disney cruise ship for all tastes.

Disney is just as magical at sea as it is on land and with seven cruise ships to choose from, there are plenty of ways to hit the waves with Mickey and friends.

There may not be any rollercoasters on board but cruises can be far less crowded than the parks – plus there are still waterslides on some of the ships.

The Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes are available at the buffet, but dinner is a whole new world. Rather than a main room, guests are on a “rotational dining” system where you between the ships three main restaurants. Passengers and staff get to know each other, plus dietary requirements don’t need repeating.

Restaurants vary across the fleet but include themes such as Coco, Frozen, the Lion King and Marvel. There’s also the Animator’s Palate, where guests draw pictures that are then brought to life on the walls – becoming a Disney animator before dessert is served.

Disney sails in most parts of the world, including from the UK each summer, and even has its own private Caribbean island.

It launched a new ship, Disney Destiny, in November 2025 and Disney Adventure, focused on the Asian market, will hit the waves in March 2026.

Here are some of the best sailings to get your Disney fix on the deep blue sea.

Best Disney cruises

Disney Magic: Marvel Day At Sea

Galveston - Progreso - Galveston

open image in gallery Sail with superheroes aboard Disney Magic ( Matt Stroshane )

Enjoy a “Marvel Day at Sea” on this Western Caribbean Cruise, where activities include training sessions with Captain America, stunts, shows, movie marathons and chances to dress up as your favourite comic book character.

The 2,713 capacity ship – the oldest in the fleet after launching in 1998 – is packed with plenty of features such as the three-storey AquaDunk waterslide.

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Tangled: The Musical theatre show as well as character drawing classes.

You can get moreTangled action with an immersive show and dinner at Rapunzel’s Royal Table, an exclusive main dining room only available on Disney Magic.

Departs 25 February 2026. From £507.51pp, flights not included.

Disney Wish: Bahamian Cruise

Port Canaveral - Nassau - Castaway Cay - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Celebrate the new year on Disney Wish ( Steven Diaz )

Get some much-needed winter sun with Mickey and Minnie during a three-night Bahamian Cruise on Disney Wish. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, you will visit Nassau in the Bahamas and also the cruise line’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Guests can let it go when it comes to relaxation, especially at the Frozen-themed theatrical dining in the Kingdom of Arendelle restaurant.

The ship will also appeal to superhero fans who can enjoy the “Avengers Quantum Encounter” dinner experience hosted by Ant-Man and the Wasp. Diners take part in an Avengers missions and even get to meet Spider-Man.

Guests can also go on the AquaMouse water ride around the side of the ship, which features 760 feet of twisting tubes before splashing down into a lazy river.

Departs 20 February. From £697pp, flights not included.

Disney Dream: Spain Cruise

Southampton - Bilbao - Southampton

open image in gallery Sail to Spain from Southampton aboard Disney Dream in summer 2026 ( Kent Phillips )

Brits don’t have to travel far to experience the magic of a Disney cruise.

Disney Dream will be based in Southampton next summer. Its itineraries between July and October will visit UK ports as well Belgium, France, Spain and a transatlantic cruise ending in Port Canaveral, Florida.

There isn’t far to go if you want to soak up the rays on Disney Dream though. Its five-night Spain cruise from Southampton visits Bilbao and also gives you two sea days to enjoy your time with Mickey.

Disney Dream is one of the largest vessels in the brand’s fleet with space for up to 4,000 passengers.

Unique features include the Fairytale Wonderland Disney princess-themed restaurant and the AquaDuck high-speed waterslide.

Departs 10 August 2026. From £4,614 based on a family of four sharing an inside cabin.

Disney Wonder: Alaskan Cruise

Vancouver - Stikine Icecap - Skagway - Juneau - Ketchikan - Vancouver

open image in gallery Wonder is one of Disney’s smaller ships but has plenty of entertainment on board ( Disney Cruise Line )

With a capacity of 2,713, Disney Wonder counts as one of the brand’s smaller ships.

But that can mean fewer crowds as you gaze at the sites of Alaska and Australia, where the ship will be sailing for the rest of 2024 and early 2025.

Guests can view glaciers during a seven-night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver. The round-trip includes glacier viewing by the Stikine Icecap, a stop in the Alaskan state capital of Juneau and a chance to observe salmon spawning in Ketchikan.

Onboard, the Disney Wonder is a great ship for Princess Tiana and Little Mermaid fans.

It is the only vessel in the fleet that features Tiana’s palace, a live jazz music venue serving Louisiana-style food inspired by Disney film The Princess and the Frog.

You will also only find Tritons aboard Wonder, which is an upmarket restaurant featuring stained glass and ornate chandeliers in the style of the sea palace of Ariel’s dad King Triton.

Departs 1 June 2026. From £1,453pp for an interior stateroom. Flights not included.

Disney Fantasy: Pixar Day At Sea

Port Canaveral - Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point - Nassau - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Disney Fantasy will host Pixar-themed sailings in the Bahamas ( Getty Images )

Spend time with your favourite Toy Story and Monsters Inc characters during a “Pixar Day at Sea” aboard Disney Fantasy.

Expect meet-and-greets with Buzz and Woody, and Pixar-themed fireworks as you cruise around the Bahamas.

Disney Fantasy is the sister ship to Dream so has similar features when it comes to dining and waterslides. There is also an Aladdin stage show and the “Europa Adult District”, where grown-ups can escape the kids and enjoy live music, bars and nightclubs.

Departs 6 March 2026. From £1,436pp.

Disney Treasure: Western Caribbean Cruise

Port Canaveral - Cozumel - George Town - Falmouth - Disney Castaway Cay - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Disney Treasure debuts The Tale Of Moana show ( Disney )

Disney Treasure is one of Disney’s newest cruise ships. It launched in 2024 and features a Coco-themed Mexican restaurant and two Marvel dining experiences – one with Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy, and another called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, which has a special appearance from Spider-Man.

Guests can explore the vessel on a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral.

Sunny port stops include Cozumel in Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands where you can visit Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

The ship also visits Falmouth in Jamaica, providing a chance to swim with dolphins at Dolphin Cove or see how rum is made at Appleton Estate. The final port before sailing back to Port Canaveral is Disney’s private Castaway Cay island.

Disney Treasure also debuts The Tale Of Moana, a broadway-style musical inspired by the film.

The onboard bars include the Haunted Mansion Parlour and the Skipper Society cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the Jungle Cruise park attraction.

Departs 12 December 2026. From £1,739pp for an inside stateroom.

Disney Destiny: Very Merrytime Cruise

Fort Lauderdale - Lookout Cay - Castaway Cay - Fort Lauderdale

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman explored the new Disney Destiny cruise ship when it launched in November 2025 ( Marc Shoffman )

Celebrate Christmas 2026 on Disney’s newest cruise ship, Disney Destiny.

You won’t have to worry about Christmas dinner or the cold as you sail around the Bahamas and visit Disney’s private island.

There will be chances to meet Mickey and the gang in their Christmas outfits as well as participate in web shooting sessions with Spider-Man. You can also see the Hercules stage show and enjoy an immersive Lion King-themed dinner.

The ship is heroes and villain-themed and is perfect for Marvel fans with a Doctor Strange bar called The Sanctum and large Black Panther statue in the Grand Hall.

Departs 23 December 2026. From £2,031pp.

