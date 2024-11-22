Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mickey Mouse and co are preparing to welcome passengers onto the new Disney Treasure cruise ship next month.

The Disney vessel was christened in New York this week before it sails to Port Canaveral, Florida, for its maiden voyage around the Caribbean on 21 December.

It is the sixth member of the Disney Cruise Line fleet and has capacity for 4,000 cruisers, making it one of the brand’s largest ships.

Meyer Werft, which built Disney Treasure, says it is worth $1.1 billion.

Treasure is the sister ship to Disney Wish, so passengers will find lots of similar features, such as the layout and location of the Grand Hall, theatre and spa. Some venues are replicated, including The Rose cocktail lounge and Palo Steakhouse, as well as the kids’ clubs, pools, and some evening entertainment.

There are also plenty of differences.

Peter Pan and Captain Hook are on Treasure’s stern, while Wish has Rapunzel and Pascal. Cruisers will also find new dining venues and exclusive shows.

Here is a first look at what to expect aboard Disney Treasure.

Disney decor

open image in gallery Aladdin and Jasmine take centre stage in Treasure’s Grand Hall ( Kent Phillips )

Disney Treasure is kitted out on the theme of adventure, with plenty of imagery from Aladdin.

A statue of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine greets you as you embark and enter the Grand Hall, while the decor, furnishings and lighting transports you to Agrabah.

There is lots of Africa and Asia imagery as you venture further into the ship and visit the Heidi Cafe, named after Moana’s trusty sidekick. The venue pays tribute to traditional construction techniques used by the Polynesian people to craft seafaring vessels.

open image in gallery There is a Moana-themed cafe onDisney Treasure ( Kent Phillips )

You will find plum blossom flowers adorning the walls of the Jade Cricket Café, inspired by the Disney classic Mulan, and enter the savannah for daytime activities and adult-only evening entertainment in Sarabi, where there are plenty of nods to The Lion King.

Cabins

open image in gallery Guests can choose from 1,256 Disney-decorated cabins ( Kent Phillips )

There are 1,256 cabins and suites aboard Disney Treasure, ranging from windowless interior staterooms to balcony rooms and a two-storey Tomorrow Tower suite in the ship’s faux funnel that sleeps eight guests. It features almost 2,000 square feet of living space including a full kitchen and private lift.

Cabin designs are inspired by classic Disney films such as Aladdin, Finding Nemo, Up and Encanto, while you will find decorations from The Lion King and The Jungle Book in the suites.

Disney-style dining

As with other Disney ships, Treasure operates rotational dining, where cruisers eat in three different restaurants but keep the same waiting staff.

It is a great chance to get close to many of its much-loved characters and be entertained as you eat. Treasure passengers can enjoy a meal at Plaza de Coco, the first theatrical dining experience dedicated to the Disney and Pixar film Coco.

The venue takes you back to where Coco and his family were last seen in the film as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on a colourful and music-filled Mexican-themed food and fun journey.

open image in gallery Enjoy Mexican food and fun at Plaza de Coco ( Kent Phillips )

There are also two superhero-themed dining experiences in Worlds of Marvel where you can go on an adventure with Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy and take part in a mission inside Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where there will be a special appearance from Spider-Man.

open image in gallery Eat and be entertained by Groot and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy ( Kent Phillips )

The third dining venue is 1923, based on when Walt Disney Studios launched. You will find decor inspired by Disney movies such as Tarzan, The Lion King and Aladdin as you dine on Californian cuisine.

You can also get your sugar fix at Jumbeaux’s Sweets, which serves 16 flavours of ice cream and sorbets as well as other sweet treats. It is based on the ice-cream parlour featured in Disney’s Zootopia and fans will be surrounded by pink interiors, Victorian-style architecture and an endearing sculpture of characters officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Entertainment

open image in gallery The Tale of Moana is an exclusive show for Disney Treasure ( Kent Phillips )

Moana is being brought to the stage for the first time on Disney Treasure.

The ship’s Walt Disney Theatre hosts an exclusive broadway-style show The Tale of Moana, where you can join the beloved character as she sees how far she’ll go on a musical voyage across the ocean.

Other live shows include Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure, which features Goofy and friends and includes songs from films as the The Princess and the Frog, Moana and Frozen.

Bars and lounges

open image in gallery Take a seat in the Skipper Society bar for a jungle-themed experience ( Kent Phillips )

Disney has taken inspiration from many of its classic films for its bar and lounge areas.

The Skipper Society, a themed lounge and cocktail bar near the Grand Hall on deck 3, brings Disney Parks’ Jungle Cruise attraction to sea for the first time.

It features jungle camp style furnishings as well as a monkey-shaped chandelier and postcards and luggage tags.

Feline fans can enjoy piano music at the Scat Cat Lounge. Inspired by The Aristocats, there is a baby grand piano decorated with colourful paw prints.

open image in gallery Have a catnap while you listen to jazz music at The Aristocats piano bar ( Kent Phillips )

Sailors will find a more ghoulish experience next door at the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Inspired by the Haunted Mansion park ride, there are scary pictures on the walls and sound effects to create a spooky ambience as you watch short shows featuring a seance and tales of a murder at sea.

open image in gallery Enjoy spooktacular specialty cocktails in the Haunted Mansion Parlor ( Kent Phillips )

There is also the Periscope Pub up on deck five, Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. It offers craft beers and bites in submarine-style surroundings. You can watch live sports on screen or stare out of the mysterious window into the depths of the uncharted oceans. There is also a decorative giant squid statement rug in the centre of the space in honour of Captain Nemo’s fabled nemesis.

Pool deck

open image in gallery There are plenty of pools on Disney Treasure ( Kent Phillips )

Disney Treasure has 10 pools and water play areas inspired by Mickey Mouse and friends.

There is also a Toy Story Splash Zone, which hosts larger-than-life rubber bath toys and the Slide-a-saurus Rex family slide.

Similar to Wish, the AquaMouse water ride also features on the ship.

Suspended high above the upper decks, it features 760 feet of winding tubes that provide views of the ocean and the ship below.

Onboard Disney Treasure, AquaMouse introduces a new storyline that follows Mickey and Minnie Mouse on a misadventure into an ancient temple for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within.

open image in gallery The AquaMouse ride is on Disney Treasure with a new storyline ( Disney )

Kids’ clubs

open image in gallery Kids can practice their superhero skills on Disney Treasure ( Kent Phillips )

Children – or Oceaneers, as Disney calls them – are invited to train with some their favourite characters at the Marvel Super Hero Academy kids’ club, giving them a chance to save the world alongside Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

More creative kids can visit Fairytale Hall where they can make floating lanterns at Rapunzel’s Art Studio, act out their favourite stories in Belle’s Library and create ice magic at Anna & Elsa’s Sommerhus. There may even be visits from a Disney princess.

