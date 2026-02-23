Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed plans for its first-ever season of sailings from Portsmouth, boosting choice for its cruise guests.

The adult-only cruise line will offer itineraries from the south coast starting in April 2026.

The move boosts the departure port options for cruise passengers.

Ambassador's main homeport is London Tilbury but it also operates from regional ports including Bristol and Liverpool.

Guests will soon have the extra option of departing from Portsmouth aboard Ambassador’s newest cruise ship Ambition, which launched in 2023.

There are currently eight itinerary options on offer to cruise passengers until April 2027.

Routes include a six-night Escape to Belgium, France & Holland, departing 6 April 2026. Fares start from £1,199 per person staying in a suite.

Passengers can venture further on the 10-night Springtime Sunshine in Portugal and Spain sailing, departing 12 April 2026, with prices from £829 per person in an inside cabin

Christian Verhounig, chief executive at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Launching our first season of sailings from Portsmouth is a significant moment for Ambassador and an important step in expanding our regional departure programme.

“Our guests value the simplicity and convenience of no-fly cruising, and the launch of Portsmouth as a new departure port provides the ideal gateway for guests living across the south of England.

“With a choice of itineraries visiting some of Europe’s most popular destinations, we’re looking forward to welcoming our valued guests from Portsmouth and further afield on board for the warmest welcome at sea in the months and years to come.”

Ambassador will join many other cruise lines that depart from Portsmouth including Regent Seven Seas, Viking, Fred Olsen, Swan Hellenic and Windstar.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port said: “With Ambassador specialising in UK regional cruising, Portsmouth is perfectly placed to welcome passengers from across the south coast, with direct motorway access and connections to London and beyond.”

