Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort hotel review

Unparalleled service and Mexican charm make this Cabo resort a timeless classic

Location

Siutated in San José del Cabo’s “Golden Corridor”, Las Ventanas al Paraíso is close to the city’s beloved beaches and resorts, yet offers a sense of tranquil refuge from the hustle and bustle. Only 25 minutes from San José del Cabo International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown San José, it is as convenient as it is secluded.

The vibe

open image in gallery Villas come with private pools ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso )

Time seems to slow down at Las Ventanas. Relaxed yet sophisticated, the resort’s architecture immerses guests in the charm of Baja, with whitewashed walls and welcoming common areas that come to life thanks to stunning desert gardens lined with cacti and succulents. Throughout the resort, bare trees will catch your eye – some of them featuring colourful blown glass hearts that have become an icon of Las Ventanas.

The resort maintains an air of privacy thanks to the thoughtful distribution of the accommodations, so even at high occupancy you won’t feel crowded or have a hard time finding a lounger by the pool.

Service

Service is one of the main reasons this 28-year-old property remains a living legend. Upon arrival, I was welcomed by a mariachi trio while I sipped on a margarita. My duo of butlers was available via WhatsApp at all times, assisting me with tasks from scheduling experiences to confirming restaurant reservations and securing a late check out.

Every staff interaction was an opportunity to experience Mexican hospitality at its finest. From the sommelier at Árbol restaurant to my beach cabana attendant, every single team member was kind, efficient, and happy to chat.

Most remarkable was the staff’s anticipatory service. For example, after a spa attendant watched me swat away mosquitoes I found bug spray on my nightstand that evening.

Bed and bath

Across the resort’s 71 suites and villas, classic Mexican craftsmanship shines – think tiled headboards, carved wood furnishings, marble bathrooms (stocked with Bvlgari toiletries), and colourful textiles.

With garden, pool or ocean views, all suites have outdoor living areas, while many of them have plunge pools. The resort also boasts 30 residences and 12 Signature Villas that range from one to three bedrooms and are ideal for longer stays or special, private getaways.

For the ultimate luxury escape, book the spectacular two-bedroom Ty Warner Mansion, with perks like a private chef and car service.

My suite was placed by the adult-only pool, and my high bed was decadently dressed with pillowcases embroidered with my initials (available on request and at an additional cost).

Other amenities included a Las Ventanas tote bag, a keycard pouch, a welcome bottle of tequila paired with snacks, aromatherapy candles, and bite-sized cakes.

open image in gallery Choose between a suite, villa or mansion at Las Ventanas al Paraíso ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso )

Food and drink

Two of the resort’s three major restaurants are placed around the beachfront pool: Sea Grill and Alebrije. The first, as its name suggests, is an all-day eatery with ocean views and laid-back vibe.

For breakfast, I recommend the caprese avocado toast, while you can’t go wrong with the shrimp quesadillas and tuna tartare at lunchtime.

Across the pool, at Alebrije an Italian menu has replaced a long-standing Mexican concept, with dishes including spaghetti cacio e pepe and a decadent tiramisu. A soft guitar duo can often be found playing under the lit-up tree.

My favorite restaurant was Árbol – also open to diners who aren’t staying on-site. With stunning water features and sunken tables, the setting is perfect for sampling bold, flavourful dishes that draw inspiration from Asia and India while showcasing Baja’s fresh bounty. Try the prawn and pork belly dumplings, chicken satay, vegan Thai green curry or Tandoori lamb chops.

For daytime dining experiences, opt for tacos by the Oasis pool or fresh seafood at Tequila & Ceviche Bar. This agave-centric spot offers personalised, in-depth tastings, led by Luis, the knowledgeable “tequila sommelier”. Over at La Cava, book a private wine tasting with Genevieve Rioux, the resort’s extraordinary wine director.

No visit to Las Ventanas is complete without a night at La Botica, a sexy and fun speakeasy inspired by old school apothecaries. Finely crafted cocktails are inspired by medicinal plants and herbs, and taste even better to the sound of a live Cuban singer. If you’re feeling peckish after a few drinks, head to the taco truck outside, inspired by classic after-hours street stands.

open image in gallery Árbol serves up Asian and Indian flavors ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso )

Facilities

Las Ventanas’ eight swimming pools are never too crowded, whether you want to be at the heart of the action at the main infinity pool or find solace at the adult-only pool, margarita in hand.

Hanging out at the beach is equally enchanting. Although powerful waves mean the water is not swimmable, it’s a great place to relax during the day – and nothing beats a sunset walk along the shore. For your own slice of tropical heaven, book one of the beach cabanas, equipped with lounge chairs, private plunge pools, and well-stocked mini bars.

The Spa at Las Ventanas is a jungly oasis with a menu of treatments based on the four elements, with indulgent experiences like the Four Hands Mezcal Massage, and even those for kids and pets. The Spa also features a beauty salon.

Next door, the nicely equipped Fitness Centre features Technogym cardio and weight machines and Peloton bikes. You can book a private training session, as well as yoga and Pilates classes. The gym can get a bit busy in the mornings, so is best visited in the afternoon if you prefer a quieter experience. The Smoothie Bar is the place to head to refuel after your session.

There’s no shortage of opportunity for adventure at Las Ventanas. Book a private yacht charter, embark on a kayak tour, ride a horse on the beach, or head out to look for whales during migration season (usually between December and March). If you’re lucky, you might even spot one from your balcony – grab the Minolta EZ 10x50 binoculars from your room!

open image in gallery The infinity pool is one of the hotel’s most Instagrammable features ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso )

Accessibility

Most of the resort’s dining outlets and common areas are wheelchair-accessible via smooth pathways and ramps, as are the ground-level suites. There are no other specific facilities for guests with accessibility needs.

Pet policy

Dogs weighing less than 40lbs are welcome at the resort but must be kept on a leash while in the public areas. Pets are not allowed in the pool areas or restaurants, and you will be charged £45 plus 19 per cent tax and 15 per cent service charge per dog staying with you.

Las Ventanas will welcome your pup with special amenities, pet-sitting services, and even offers massages at The Spa.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out is at 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes. Las Ventanas al Paraíso has two family pools. The resort also offers thoughtful amenities such as in-room baby monitors, changing tables, baby bathtubs, and adorable bathrobes and slippers for the little ones.

At a glance

Best thing: Outstanding service that will make you feel truly spoilt.

Worst thing: Some of the in-room tech feels dated, such as the telephones and non-universal electric outlets.

open image in gallery There are eight swimming pools at this luxury resort ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso )

Right for: Couples, small groups, and families looking for relaxation at its most luxurious.

Not right for: Those looking for a party vibe.

Instagram from: The main pool at sunset, illuminated with soft candlelight and lit-up trees.

Address: Carretera Transpeninsular Highway Km. 19.5 Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

Phone: +526241442800

Website: rosewoodhotels.com

Cristina's stay was hosted by Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort