Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As well as being the world’s most visited city in 2024 (according to Euromonitor International), Bangkok’s airports are a popular transit stop en route to Australia and a gateway to much of Southeast Asia – Luang Prabang, Siem Reap and Bhutan are all best reached via the Thai capital. But the city’s gnarly traffic can make getting in and out of the city a game of chance, and who wants to play Russian roulette with an expensive long-haul flight? Mitigate the risk and maximise rest with a stay at a hotel close to the airport. Here’s our pick of the best places to lay your head pre- or post-flight. For more hotels in Thailand, see our guide to the 10 best hotels in Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Best hotels in Bangkok near the airport 2025

At a glance

1. Hyatt Regency Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport hotel

open image in gallery 24 hour check in makes life simple at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport ( Hyatt Regency Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport )

You get all the five-star frills for three-star prices as this newly rebranded Hyatt Regency hotel. As Suvarnabhumi Airport’s official hotel, guests are able to walk straight from the arrival hall (hotel representatives can be found next to Entrance 4 on the second floor) or you can hop on a round-the-clock shuttle bus. To accommodate unsociable flight times, guests are able to check in any time of day or night and stay for 24-hour blocks. Additional bonuses include an outdoor swimming pool, a choice of very good restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Address: 999 Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel Building​, Moo 1, Nong Prue, Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, 10540 Thailand​

Read more: Thailand laws you need to know before visiting

2. Dusit Princess Srinakarin hotel

open image in gallery Pick up some last minute souvenirs from Rod Fai Night Market, located close to the Dusit Princess Srinakarin hotel ( Dusit Princess Srinakarin )

Although this hotel is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport it’s connected via a low-traffic highway – so there shouldn’t be any surprises. It is also close to must-visit Rod Fai Night Market, a vast sprawl of stalls humming with live music, buzzy bars, street foods and vintage goods, which the market is best known for. Back at base, there are 198 comfortable rooms, and suites which come with club lounge access, including breakfast, afternoon tea, happy hour cocktails, and all-day snacks and drinks. Elsewhere, there’s an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, two restaurants and a grab-and-go deli.

Address: 53 Srinagarindra Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

Read more: Ditch Phuket’s crowds for these beautiful Thailand islands instead

3. Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Golf Resort & Spa hotel

open image in gallery Extend your holiday with a round of golf at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi ( Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Golf Resort & Spa )

Ringed by rolling greens and glistening lakes, Le Meridien works as a brilliant resort-style escape, as well as being a convenient place to stay near the airport. There’s a huge breakfast spread with favourite Thai and international dishes, plus an Italian restaurant with wood-fired pizzas and a large wine list. The second-floor infinity pool has views of the Summit Windmill Golf Club, where guests are given priority access. Other perks include a kids’ club, spa, 24-hour gym and a complimentary shuttle bus to the airport, which is 15 minutes away.

Address: 789/14 Bang Na-Trat Frontage Rd, Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Read more: Chiang Mai city guide – where to stay, eat drink and shop in Thailand’s northern creative hub

4. Courtyard by Marriott at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport hotel

open image in gallery Squeeze in some laps at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport hotel’s impressive 40-metre swimming pool ( Courtyard by Marriott at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport )

This budget-friendly option is a 10-minute drive from the airport and has free shuttle buses running every hour – but don’t forget to book your ride in advance. Most of the 454 rooms have balconies or little garden terraces, and have been designed to soothe in taupe shades and warm woods, with big cosy beds with toppers and fluffy duvets, proper blackout curtains and smart TVs. Otherwise, you can relax at the spa or by the 40-metre swimming pool, which has a shallow part for kids and a swim-up bar.

Address: 599/9 Lat Krabang Road, Lat Krabang, Lat Krabang, Bangkok 10520 Thailand

Read more: Drugs, disasters and border disputes – is Thailand no longer a draw for tourists?

5. Mercure Bangkok Makkasan hotel

open image in gallery Mercure Bangkok Makkasan is located in the heart of the city ( Accor )

While this four-star hotel doesn’t orbit the airport, you can go door-to-door in half an hour by using the Airport Rail Link. Other draws include artsy rooms with black and white wall murals of the old State Railway station and open views of Makkasan Park. A bountiful breakfast buffet is included in the rate and offers more than enough to fill you up for the day with tropical fruits, pastries, noodles, dumplings, pancakes, bacon and eggs. Later, you can lunch by the rooftop infinity pool and enjoy sundowners at the wine bar.

Address: 1599 Kamphaeng Phet 7 Road, Khwaeng Makkasan, Khet Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Read more: Where is The White Lotus season three set? Thailand filming locations revealed

6. Avagard Capsule hotel

open image in gallery Avagard Capsule is an ideal choice for late-night layovers ( Avagard Capsule )

Located on the basement level inside Suvarnabhumi Airport, this futuristic capsule hotel is ideal for late-night layovers of six or seven hours, when it’s not worth losing the time to exit and return to the airport. The silvery Star Wars-like pods feel surprisingly spacious with queen-size mattresses, cosy bedding and padded headboards. The rooms have aircon and come with small safes, sockets, USB ports, wifi and lockers large enough to store a couple of suitcases. Longer blocks up to 15 hours can also be booked between 6pm and 9am.

Address: 999 Moo 1, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Basement Floor, Bangkok, Thailand

Read more: The best hotels in Chiang Mai for boutique stays and luxury getaways

7. Siam Mandarina hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is only a stone’s throw away from Suvarnabhumi Airport ( Getty Images )

Calling all aviation enthusiasts: you can watch the planes taking off and landing from your room at this hotel, located just 10 minutes from the airport via a free shuttle bus. The triple-height lobby features lashings of creamy marble, a sweeping staircase and a baby grand piano. There’s an outdoor pool for cooling down and a reasonably priced spa for one last massage before your flight. Contemporary rooms – 129 in total – are sultry affairs decorated with clean-lined dark woods, cappuccino hues and silk cushions. Triple rooms, family rooms and two-bedroom suites are also available, while entry-level deluxe rooms can also be booked for day use from £18 for two hours.

Address: 99 Moo 6 Kingkaew Road Rachatewa, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Read more: I travelled to Thailand’s White Lotus hotels

8. Amari Don Mueang Airport Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery Don Mueang International Airport is one of two international airports serving Bangkok ( Amari Don Mueang Airport Bangkok )

Bangkok’s secondary airport, Don Mueang International, is where the majority of low-cost carriers fly from, covering mainly domestic and regional routes. With no direct public transport it isn’t the easiest place to reach, so an early morning take-off or late-night arrival might be best buffered with a night in a hotel. An overhead walkway connects the Amari to the main terminal and has more than enough facilities for a comfortable night, including a crowd-pleasing restaurant and homely Thai-styled rooms with views of the outdoor swimming pool.

Address: 333 Choet Wutthakat Rd, Khwaeng Don Mueang, Don Mueang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

Read more: From peaceful wildlife to buzzing Bangkok – put your money on Thailand for long-haul winter sun

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

How far is Sukhumvit from the airport?

There are two main airports in Bangkok. Sukhumvit is around 25-30km from Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), the city’s main international airport. Don Mueang Airport (DMK) is located slightly closer to Sukhumvit at around 23km away.

Is it worth staying in an airport hotel in Bangkok?

Airport hotels are a great idea if you’re travelling at certain times of day or night, or if you have just a few hours to kill before transferring to another flight. Rush hour in Bangkok (between 7-9am and 4-7pm) is notoriously busy and can see roads crammed with traffic, resulting in journeys that take more than double the usual time. If you are concerned about traffic jams impacting your airport arrival time, an airport hotel can be a smart move that alleviates your anxiety. Alternatively, if you have just a few hours to kill before transferring to another flight, an airport hotel can be a great place to catch up on sleep and take a shower before your next journey.

What is transport like from the airport?

The Airport Rail Link (ARL) connects Suvarnabhumi Airport to downtown Bangkok. The Express Line is a non-stop service that takes 15 minutes to reach Makkasan station, while the City Line is an eight-stop commuter service that takes 27 minutes to reach Phaya Thai. Both operate between 6am and midnight and run every 15 minutes.

Trains depart very regularly from Krung Thep Aphiwat central train terminal to Don Mueang Airport and take around 17 minutes.

Buses also run between both airports and Bangkok city centre, along with metered taxis and pre-booked private hire car services.

A free shuttle bus also connects Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Read more: Why you need to take the slow boat from Thailand to Laos