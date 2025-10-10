Fact check: VPNs are legal in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared online post has claimed that VPNs (virtual private networks) are illegal in the UK.

Evaluation

This is false. VPNs are not illegal in the UK, and there does not appear to be any plans to make them illegal.

The facts

A VPN is a system which connects somebody’s device – normally a computer or smartphone – to a server in a different location. This means that the websites that person visits cannot see their IP address.

It is used by many people for privacy or getting around restrictions that websites put on who can visit a page. It can also be useful for allowing people to work from home and still access their workplace’s resources.

Some countries restrict or ban the use of VPNs. But the UK is not one of these.

After new age verification rules came into force in the UK earlier this year, then Technology Secretary Peter Kyle addressed people using VPNs to get around the rules by routing their request through servers in a different country.

“For everybody who’s out there thinking about using VPNs, let me just say to you directly: Verifying your age keeps a child safe, keeps children safe in our country,” he said during a broadcast interview.

“So let’s not just try and find a way around. Just prove your age. Make the internet safer for children.”

Later in the interview, he said: “No, I’m not considering banning VPNs. That’s not on the cards. I just want to urge caution in how people are using them.”

