Google is celebrating Lunar New Year with a special version of the classic snake game.

It can be played within the browser – and found with just a simple search.

The game is part of a wide array of features that Google has pointed to as part of celebrations of the new year.

They also include updates to its “Art & Culture” service, with a ”fascinating glimpse into the cultural and artistic significance of Lunar New Year and its various celebration”.

It also encouraged people to use Google’s search engine and Maps to find restaurants and markets that stock food to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

There are also features for within meetings. Google Meet users can now use a special background that has “red envelopes to bring good luck, fresh fruit for good health, cherry blossoms to symbolize new beginnings and pops of red to bring prosperity”.

But perhaps the most fun is that snake game, which can be played through the Google Doodle. Though it was launched on Wednesday, when the Lunar New Year began, it can still be played now.

It’s played just by searching for “snake” within Google, which will offer the option to start playing at the top of the page.

Players then drive the snake around with their keyboard, eating and accruing points as they do. The game includes special daily challenges and other updates.

It is one of a wide range of interactive doodles that Google launches to celebrate specific events. They can be found on a devoted page for “interactive games” that is available on Google’s website.