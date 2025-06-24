Elon Musk claims he ‘does not use a computer’ in OpenAI lawsuit - despite posting several pictures of his laptop online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech mogul Elon Musk’s lawyers claimed in an artificial intelligence-related court filing that he “does not use a computer” — despite the billionaire’s many social media posts about his laptop.

The claim was part of a Sunday court filing related to a lawsuit by Musk and his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, against Sam Altman and OpenAI, according to a report by Wired.

In the lawsuit, Musk, an OpenAI co-founder, alleged OpenAI committed a breach of contract by developing AI to profit Microsoft instead of following its founding agreement to use it “for the benefit of humanity,” according to the report.

Sunday’s filing came after OpenAI accused Musk and xAI of not complying with the discovery process. Musk’s lawyers, however, say they told OpenAI on June 14 that they were “conducting searches of Mr. Musk’s mobile phone, having searched his emails, and that Mr. Musk does not use a computer.”

Several employees at X told Wired that while Musk primarily works off his phone, he does, on occasion, use a laptop. Musk’s own social media posts also seem to indicate that he owns and uses at least one laptop.

Elon Musk’s lawyers say he “does not use a computer” in a filing related to his lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI. ( AFP/Getty )

“This is a pic of my laptop,” Musk wrote in a December 2024 post . “A guy in Germany gave me this cool sticker, so I don’t want to upgrade it and lose the sticker.”

Musk posted what appeared to be the same laptop a month ago, writing in response to someone’s question about his gaming setup, “still using my ancient PC laptop with the @DOGE sticker made long ago by a fan.”

In July 2021, Musk wrote on X that he used a “PC desktop” in addition to a Mac.

According to Wired, photos of Musk’s office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington also appeared to have a gaming PC.

Lawyers for Musk and xAI did not return Wired’s request for comment. The Independent has reached out to xAI for comment.

Musk and Altman have been feuding since the launch of OpenAI, which Musk helped found in 2015. While OpenAI was started as a nonprofit to ensure AI would benefit all humanity, it became more commercial, much to the ire of Musk, who left its board in 2018.

OpenAI would go on to become an AI pioneer in 2022 when it launched ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Musk launched his own for-profit artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Musk initially sued OpenAI for breach of contract, saying it betrayed its founding mission as a nonprofit. While a judge denied his request to block OpenAI from becoming a for-profit company, she offered to hold a trial, which is set to take place next year.

Earlier this year, OpenAI filed a separate lawsuit against Musk, claiming unfair competition and interference with its business relationships with investors and customers amidst their ongoing legal battle.