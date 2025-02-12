OpenAI boss Sam Altman says Elon Musk is ‘insecure’ in withering dismissal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI boss Sam Altman says that Elon Musk is an “unhappy” person who is motivated by “insecurity” in withering comments.

The two chief executives have been feuding for some time over artificial intelligence and OpenAI, the company the pair founded to try and develop responsible AI solutions. In the time since its founding, the pair have been driven apart by disputes over whether OpenAI should be run for profit among other issues.

In recent days, that fight escalated after Elon Musk submitted an offer for nearly $100 billion to buy OpenAI. It is not clear whether Mr Musk meant the offer to be sincere or if it was intended simply to aggravate Mr Altman.

In response, Mr Altman joked that he would buy X, previously known as Twitter, from Mr Musk for $9.74 billion, a tenth of the price.

Since then the two have traded barbs online, with Mr Musk calling the OpenAI boss “Scam Altman”.

Now, Mr Altman has hit back with personal comments about Mr Musk, suggesting that the bid was based on “insecurity” and that he was “unhappy”. The offer was part of a series of tactics intended to slow down OpenAI so that his competitor - xAI - could catch up.

“I feel for the guy,” he told Bloomberg. “Probably his whole life is from a position of insecurity.

“I don’t think he’s, like, a happy person,” he said.