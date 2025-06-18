Mark Zuckerberg tried to poach ChatGPT staff for $100m, OpenAI boss says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg tried to lure ChatGPT workers to his AI team with offers worth up to $100 million, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Speaking on the Uncapped podcast, Mr Altman revealed Meta’s recruitment efforts had been largely unsuccessful, despite the huge compensation packages on offer.

“[Meta] started making these, like, giant offers to a lot of people on our team,” he told his brother, Jack Altman, who hosts the podcast.

“You know, like, $100 million signing bonuses, more than that [in] compensation per year… It is crazy. I’m really happy that, at least so far, none of our best people have decided to take him up on that.”

The figure, if accurate, is roughly five times more than the $20 million compensation package offered to Lionel Messi for joining MLS side Inter Miami. The Independent has reached out to Meta for comment.

The OpenAI boss said his employees preferred to stick with his company because it is further ahead in its mission to create superintelligence – artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence.

Previous reports have also suggested that Meta is targeting employees at Google DeepMind, offering similar levels of compensation.

Some of these efforts appear to have been successful, with DeepMind researcher Jack Rae joining Meta’s ‘Superintelligence’ team earlier this month.

The team is set to be led by Alexander Wang from Scale AI after Meta announced last week a $14.3 billion investment in the AI startup.

During the podcast, which was published on Tuesday, Mr Altman also gave details about future AI products that OpenAI is hoping to build, claiming that they will enable “crazy new social experiences” and “virtual employees”.

The most important breakthrough over the next decade, he said, would involve radical new discoveries powered by AI.

“The thing that I think will be the most impactful in that five-to-10 year timeframe is AI will actually discover new science,” he said.

“This is a crazy claim to make but I think it is true, and if it is correct, then over time I think that will dwarf everything else.”