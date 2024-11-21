Bitcoin inches close to record $100,000 propped up by Trump’s pro-crypto stance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bitcoin is inching closer to $100,000 amid optimism over US president-elect Donald Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency stance.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency topped $96,000 for the first time, reaching a record-high value of just over $97,522.

Several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, have been on a record-breaking price rally amid what’s being called the “Trump bump” crypto frenzy.

Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled since the start of this year. It has gone up about 45 per cent in the two weeks since Mr Trump’s election.

During his campaign for the White House, Mr Trump declared himself as a pro-crypto candidate and promised to end what he called the “persecution” of the crypto industry and to position the US as the “bitcoin superpower of the world”.

Donald Trump gives a keynote speech on the third day of the Bitcoin 2024 conference at Music City Center July ( Getty )

In July, he promised to form a crypto advisory council and create a strategic reserve for Bitcoin from the stockpile seized from financial criminals.

Mr Trump even floated the idea of using Bitcoin to “pay off the $35 trillion” US national debt in August.

“Hand them a little crypto check, right? We’ll hand them a little bitcoin and wipe out our $35 trillion,” he told Fox Business.

The crypto rally has also been sparked by the election of several pro-crypto lawmakers to the US Congress who’ve hinted at a friendlier regulatory approach towards digital currencies.

Trump Considers Crypto Lawyer for SEC Chair, Picks Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary

Several pro-crypto public figures such as Elon Musk are also expected to fill leadership roles in the government.

Mr Trump promised that one of his first moves as president would be to sack the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler, who led a crackdown on the crypto industry over the last three years.

Amid growing optimism over the US government shifting to a pro-crypto stance, there is a much greater possibility of Bitcoin hitting six figures before the end of the year.

“While it’s now firmly into overbought territory, it is being drawn toward the $100k level,” IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore told Reuters.

“Many are wondering if this administration will bring the regulatory clarity the crypto community has been waiting for. It’s likely too soon to say,” Will Peck, head of digital assets at WisdomTree, said.