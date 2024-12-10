Taylor Swift and Bitcoin named among the most popular Alexa queries of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift’s height, the value of Bitcoin and the network of influencer MrBeast have been named among the most-asked questions of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, in the UK this year.

The tech giant said US popstar Swift, whose record-breaking Eras Tour continued through the year, topped the list for celebrity-based questions around height and age.

She also had three albums in the top five of the most-played and was named the top played artist via Alexa and Amazon Music.

She was second to Elon Musk for questions on net worth, with MrBeast (real name James Donaldson) coming third.

According to the annual figures, which cover September 2023 to November 2024, general knowledge questions remained popular among Alexa users, with the value of Bitcoin and the population of Earth among the most-asked questions of the year.

Amazon’s data said asking Alexa for updates on the football was among the most popular uses for the AI-powered assistant.

“What time does the England match start?” was among the most popular sporting questions of the year – with the England men’s team reaching the final of Euro 2024 in the summer – and asking Alexa to give an update on the score in games involving Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City were also among the top questions.

Using Alexa as a kitchen assistant was another big trend of 2024, Amazon said, as recipes for pancakes, Yorkshire puddings and banana bread named as the most popular requests.

Recipes for cake pops, halloumi stuffed peppers and mango ice cream also made it into the top 10.