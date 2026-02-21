Winter Olympics half-pipe final postponed as snowstorm hits Livigno

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The women’s half-pipe final at Milano-Cortina 2026 has been pushed back to Sunday after a snowstorm hit Livigno, where the snowsport events are taking place.

Saturday’s final was initially delayed by an hour and a half due to heavy snowfall in Livigno which completely blanketed the half-pipe, with poor visibility making it unsafe for the event to go ahead.

Shortly afterwards the decision was made to push the event back by a day, with the rescheduled final likely to take place on Sunday morning, the final day of the Games.

Team GB’s Zoe Atkin is among the favourites to win gold and improve on her ninth-place finish from Beijing 2022, her debut Games.

The 23-year-old produced a brilliant first run in Thursday’s qualifying, laying down a marker to her competitors including defending champion Eileen Gu of China.

Her score of 91.50 would not be beaten, with China’s Li Fanghui - who Atkin shared the overall World Cup crystal globe with last season - the second-highest qualifier with 90.00 on her second run.

Gu only qualified in fifth place after a mistake on her first run, clipping the lip of the pipe on her third jump, but recovered to post a competitive second run.

The five-time Olympic medallist has been off form throughout this Games only to pull a medal out of the bag in both the slopestyle and Big Air events.

Atkin is the reigning X Games champion, sealing her second title only a couple of weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics, as well as the reigning world champion.

Atkin represents Britain’s last snowsport medal hope after a series of near-misses and one glorious gold in Livigno. Freeskier Kirsty Muir came agonisingly close to the podium twice, finishing fourth in both the Big Air and slopestyle events, while Mia Brookes picked up another fourth place in the snowboard Big Air and surprisingly failed to qualify for the final in slopestyle.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale won Britain’s first-ever snowsport gold with victory in the mixed snowboard cross last week, but it has otherwise been a mixed Games for GB Snowsport.