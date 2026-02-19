USA vs Canada ice hockey final live: Women’s teams face off for Winter Olympics gold in grudge match
The world’s top two teams compete in the latest instalment in a bitter US-Canada rivalry in Milan on Thursday
The women’s ice hockey tournament at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics comes to a head today as the USA and Canada face off for gold in a blockbuster grudge match.
The two teams are the most dominant in the world and have contested six of the seven Olympic finals, as well as 23 of 24 World Championship finals.
Canada are the reigning Olympic champions, claiming their fifth title in Beijing 2022, but the USA romped to a 5-0 victory in the group stage to take the advantage into Thursday’s grudge match.
The US hammered Sweden 5-0 too in their semi-final to make the showpiece event, improving to a 6-0 record and an impressive 31-1 scoring record. Meanwhile Canada saw off Switzerland 2-1, with three-time gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin scoring twice to become the all-time leading goalscorer in women’s Olympic competition.
The final will likely be the exclamation point of an action-packed evening of sport, with Team GB also fighting for a medal in their men’s curling semi-final against Switzerland.
Follow all the action from the women’s ice hockey final and other sports with The Independent’s live blog below:
Men's curling semi-finals: Switzerland vs GB
Both teams shake hands and are onto the ice. We are just about to get underway.
Now or never for GB’s curling medal hopes.
Women's ice hockey final: USA 0-0 Canada
14 mins: HUGE chances in succession for Canada, who finally get through that US block.
Frankel makes a massive stop with her shoulder to deny Stacey - there was a bit of space above the Americans shoulder pad, but Stacey just couldn’t find the corner.
The defending champion then come close again, but just can’t find the net.
Women's ice hockey final: USA 0-0 Canada
1st period
12 mins: Still goalless in Milan but Canada are getting a few more looks on net. Their trouble is getting it through those big American defenders.
Four shots apiece so far - but the longer this stays goalless, the more USA will need to really dig in.
Men's curling semi-finals: T-minus 10 minutes!
Just under 10 minutes until Bruce Mouat’s rink bids to keep Team GB’s curling medal hopes alive in the men’s semi-final against Switzerland.
Can they avenge the women’s heartbreak? Or will it be more misery for the Brits?
Women's ice hockey final: USA 0-0 Canada
1st period
6 mins: Both teams just trying to get the wheels going in these first few minutes. Four shots at goal so far for the Americans, two for the Canadians.
Team USA came closest after breaking forward but it was a good pad save from Desbiens to keep the score goalless.
The US are then caught with too many players on the ice, allowing Canada to start from the penalty zone.
Women's ice hockey final: USA 0-0 Canada
Here comes the face-off... AND WE’RE OFF!
The unmistakeable sound of sticks smacking against each other gets this final underway.
Women's ice hockey final: Here come the teams
A huge ovation as Canada and USA take to the ice in Milan.
This promises fireworks. We are just moments away from the women’s ice hockey final getting underway.
Coming up this evening
So, we’ve got a big evening of Winter Olympic action to bring you.
Our first focus will be the men’s curling semi-finals, which will see Team GB look to guarantee themselves a medal in Cortina against table-topping Switzerland. That begins in just over half an hour at 6:35pm GMT.
But wait, there’s more! We’ll also be bringing you live updates from the women’s ice hockey final between fierce rivals USA and Canada. Push-back in Milan is in 10 minutes at 6:10pm.
You don’t want to miss any of the action, and neither do we. Stay tuned!
How Team GB kept their curling medal hopes alive
Team GB’s men’s curling team kept their hopes of defending or improving their silver medal from Beijing alive as they scraped into the semi-finals - but only because other results went their way.
Bruce Mouat’s rink looked on the verge of defeat on Wednesday but thrashed the USA 9-2 to underline their status as one of the best teams in the world, despite their relative underperformance in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
That result was not enough to book their place in the last four, as they required either Italy or Norway to lose both of their final two round-robin games in order to progress.
Both lost on Wednesday but Team GB endured a nervous wait on Thursday as Norway stormed to a 7-2 lead over already-qualified Canada before being pegged back, while Italy kept unbeaten Switzerland honest in a tense encounter.
However, Italy lost 9-5 after skip Joel Retornaz missed a chance to score three in the eighth end with a poor penultimate stone which put paid to their chances.
Read Flo Clifford’s report of the action from Cortina:
GB men’s curlers scrape into semi-finals to keep hopes of glory alive
Canada ice hockey results
Group games:
Canada 4-0 Switzerland
Canada 5-1 Czechia
Canada 0-5 USA
Canada 5-0 Finland
Quarter-final:
Canada 5-1 Germany
Semi-final:
Canada 2-1 Switzerland
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks