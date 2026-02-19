What do Team GB need to qualify for Winter Olympic curling semi-finals? Table, schedule and results in full
Team GB’s men and women are battling to advance from the round robin stage at Milano-Cortina 2026
Great Britain continue to battle it out in the curling round robin stage in the hunt for more medals at the Winter Olympics 2026.
Team GB have their work cut out at Milano-Cortina though, with both the men and women requiring other results in the closing matches of the round robin to go their way in order to advance to the play-offs.
GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal and play-off spot.
Bruce Mouat’s rink are now hopingfor help from elsewhere to seal a top-four spot, needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match on Thursday morning. Italy face unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway take on already-qualified Canada, so things are looking promising for Team Mouat.
Team GB’s women also face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four, but they snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening to keep their hopes alive heading into the final set of round robin matches.
Here’s the schedule, results and current standings:
Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
19 February: Italy v Switzerland, 08:05
19 February: Norway v Canada, 08:05
Round robin results
11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain
12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden
13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy
14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain
15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain
15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland
16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway
17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain
18 February: USA 2-9 Great Britain
Top 4 advance to play-offs; Switzerland and Canada have already qualified
Team
Pld
W
L
Switzerland (Q)
8
8
0
Canada (Q)
8
7
1
Great Britain
9
5
4
Italy
8
4
4
Norway
8
4
4
USA
9
4
5
Germany
8
3
5
China
8
2
6
Sweden
8
2
6
Czech Republic
8
2
6
What do Team GB need to qualify?
After Team GB beat USA in their final round robin game today to end with a 5-4 record they now need either Norway to lose their final match to already-qualified Canada or Italy to lose their final match to unbeaten Switzerland. Both those games are on Thursday morning.
If either of those two teams get a win, they will finish on 5-4, the same as GB, and would move above the Brits as they hold the head-to-head advantage.
Play-off round
February 19 - semi-finals
February 20 - bronze medal match
February 21 - gold medal game
Squad in full
Skip: Bruce Mouat
Third: Grant Hardie
Second: Bobby Lammie
Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.
Alternate: Kyle Waddell
Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
19 February: Great Britain v Italy, 13:05
Round robin results
12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain
13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea
14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada
15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden
16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain
16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
18 February: USA 7-8 Great Britain
18 February: Great Britain 9-3 Japan
Top 4 advance to play-offs; Sweden and Switzerland have already qualified
Team
Pld
W
L
Sweden (Q)
9
7
2
Switzerland (Q)
8
6
2
South Korea
8
5
3
USA
8
5
3
Canada
8
5
3
Great Britain
8
4
4
Denmark
9
4
5
China
8
2
6
Italy
8
2
6
Japan
8
1
7
Play-off round
February 20 - semi-finals
February 21 - bronze medal match
February 22 - gold medal game
Squad in full
Skip: Sophie Jackson
Third: Jennifer Dodds
Second: Sophie Sinclair
Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
Alternate: Fay Henderson
