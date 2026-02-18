Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rebecca Morrison keeps Team GB women’s curling hopes alive after dramatic win

Rebecca Morrison delivered when it mattered most for Team GB
Rebecca Morrison delivered when it mattered most for Team GB (Getty)
  • Rebecca Morrison kept Team GB’s women’s curling medal hopes alive at the Winter Olympics after producing a stunning final throw in her side’s win over USA on Wednesday.
  • Team GB entered the match knowing that they could not afford another slip-up after losing two of their opening six round-robin games.
  • GB were trailing at the halfway stage and were behind heading to the final end, but Morrison capitalised on an American error to secure two points as Team GB claimed a dramatic 8-7 victory.
  • Morrison admitted afterwards that her final throw was one of the best of her career.
  • Britain will take on Japan on Wednesday evening before facing hosts Italy on Thursday, and will likely need to win both matches to reach the semi-finals.
