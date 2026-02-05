ICE not part of Team USA delegation at Winter Olympics, insists security chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are providing security for the Team USA delegation at the Winter Olympics, a top security official for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) told reporters on Thursday.

"I can tell you unequivocally that there are no ICE agents that are part of the Team USA delegation on the ground here in Milan," Nicole Deal, Chief of Security and Athlete Services for USOPC, insisted a little over 24 hours before the opening ceremony.

Backlash to reports that ICE agents were being sent to Italy led to protests in Milan last weekend. Those concerns were dismissed as baseless by Italy's interior minister on Tuesday.

ICE and Border Patrol agents have come under heavy criticism in the United States over their enforcement of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which resulted in the fatal shootings of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, last month in Minneapolis.

open image in gallery Nicole Deal (pictured) has insisted ICE agents are not part of the Team USA delegation ( Getty Images )

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and under ICE, will have a small presence at the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) joint operations center in Milan focused on information sharing.

DSS will provide protection for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secret Service will protect Vice President JD Vance, both of whom arrived in Milan on Thursday.

Another "ICE OUT" protest was planned for Friday in Milan. Deal blamed the backlash on "misinformation and assumptions."

"I think when it comes to securing major events, a lot of people don't know what the capacities and capabilities and resource that are needed, so there's a lot of misinformation and assumptions that are made," she said.

"I think this inaccuracy that ICE is here on the ground securing the Games was one of those. So I'm glad we were able to set the record straight and provide on the ground truth that ICE is not part of the Team USA delegation."