Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympics spectators warned to be ‘respectful’ of US athletes

The news that US immigration agency ICE would be in operation in Milano-Cortina has been met with widespread backlash
The news that US immigration agency ICE would be in operation in Milano-Cortina has been met with widespread backlash (Getty Images)
  • IOC president Kirsty Coventry has urged spectators to be respectful at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony amid a fractious political backdrop to the Games.
  • Her call for respect followed widespread backlash against the US immigration agency ICE, which is set to operate in Milano-Cortina, after federal agents killed two American citizens in Minneapolis. Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, was among those to condemn the agency, describing it as “a militia that kills.”
  • Coventry largely avoided political topics at a press conference Wednesday and attempted to turn attention to sport’s ability to be a force for good.
  • “I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful,” she said. “When we went to the [athletes’] village, that is just the best reminder of how we all should be, because you see athletes from every walk of life.”
  • She continued, "No one’s asking what country they come from, what religion, they’re all just hanging out, and it was so cool to see, and a real opportunity to put into perspective what we could be. I hope the Opening Ceremony will be a reminder of what we could be."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in