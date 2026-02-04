Olympics spectators warned to be ‘respectful’ of US athletes
- IOC president Kirsty Coventry has urged spectators to be respectful at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony amid a fractious political backdrop to the Games.
- Her call for respect followed widespread backlash against the US immigration agency ICE, which is set to operate in Milano-Cortina, after federal agents killed two American citizens in Minneapolis. Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, was among those to condemn the agency, describing it as “a militia that kills.”
- Coventry largely avoided political topics at a press conference Wednesday and attempted to turn attention to sport’s ability to be a force for good.
- “I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful,” she said. “When we went to the [athletes’] village, that is just the best reminder of how we all should be, because you see athletes from every walk of life.”
- She continued, "No one’s asking what country they come from, what religion, they’re all just hanging out, and it was so cool to see, and a real opportunity to put into perspective what we could be. I hope the Opening Ceremony will be a reminder of what we could be."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks