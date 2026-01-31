Hundreds protest in Milan against ICE involvement at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Italians have taken to the streets to protest US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ involvement in the Winter Olympics.

The demonstrators gathered in Milan on Saturday, blowing whistles and singing Bruce Springsteen songs, in an echo of some of the tactics used by anti-ICE protesters in the US.

It was announced this week that ICE staff will help to protect the US delegation at the Games, which run from 6-22 February in Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The security role is consistent with support provided by various federal agencies for US diplomats at previous Olympic events.

However, the news was met by uproar in Italy due to the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota.

Umberto Daddario, a 54-year-old industrial chemist, was at the protest with his daughter Giorgia, 16.

open image in gallery Hundreds of people took to the streets of Milan ( AP )

They carried a hand-written placard that read "ICE=FASCISM."

Fabio, a 49-year-old architect from Milan, attended the demonstration, with his wife and daughters aged 10 and six.

"We are here at the request of our daughters who wanted to demonstrate as a protest against what is going on in the USA," he said.

Italy has detailed a sweeping security plan for the Winter Olympics, stressing that it will keep command of all operations.

open image in gallery ICE will have a security role at the Winter Olympics ( REUTERS )

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala earlier said that ICE is “not welcome” in the Italian city.

“They are not aligned with our democratic way of managing security,” Mr Sala told RTL Radio 102.

The Minnesota shootings

Mother of three Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in her car after a disagreement with ICE agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January.

open image in gallery A protester holds a sign saying ‘ICE OUT NOW’ ( REUTERS )

The Trump administration has consistently stated that Mr Ross acted in self defence when he shot the woman.

However, footage seems to show Ms Good attempting to turn her car past the agent to drive away.

Intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was then shot dead on 24 January, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming the agent fired in self-defence after stating that Mr Pretti had a handgun and resisted attempts to disarm him.

This version of events has been challenged by eyewitnesses and Mr Pretti’s family.