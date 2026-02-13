Winter Olympics snowboarding event halted as star suffers serious fall

Team GB can finally end their Winter Olympics medal drought on Friday after a slightly bittersweet start to the Games, with several stars finishing just off the podium.

That looks set to change with Matt Weston in the driving seat in the men’s skeleton, leading the field by 0.3 seconds and having broken the track record twice in Thursday’s first two heats.

Team-mate Marcus Wyatt is over a second off the pace and has work to do down in seventh, while there’s more skeleton action earlier on as Britain’s Freya Tarbit, Amelia Coleman and Tabby Stoecker get their Olympic campaigns underway.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Bankes bids to erase the memories of a disappointing Beijing Games as she competes in the snowboard cross, and men’s and women’s curling continues.

Follow all the latest updates from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below