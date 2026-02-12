Team GB’s skeleton star Matt Weston sets fastest time as Olympic campaign begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Team GB’s Matt Weston broke the track record in Cortina d’Ampezzo as he made a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign.

The first day of the men’s skeleton heats has been dominated by the news that Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC for refusing to back down on wearing a helmet honouring fellow Ukrainian athletes who have been killed during the Russian war.

The 27-year-old had a meeting with IOC president Kirsty Coventry shortly before the start of the heats, in which he reiterated his insistence on wearing the helmet, which is decorated with images of his compatriots who have been killed.

The IOC responded by banning him from competition and revoking his accreditation. He wrote on social media afterwards: “This is the price of our dignity”.

The competition duly got underway without Heraskevych, who had set the fastest time in a training session on Wednesday and was among the medal contenders.

He said on Wednesday: “An Olympic medal would be huge. Since my childhood, it’s my big dream. But in this time, in time of full-scale war, some things are really more important than medals. At this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives, and I believe in comparison to memory of these athletes.”

Weston, the reigning world champion and overall World Cup winner this season, was the first to take to the start line in the Cortina Sliding Centre.

He made a minor mistake early on the track, clipping a wall, but recovered well and steered excellently down the second half of the course to set a new track record of 56.21.

Weston has gone quicker in training this week, with a time of 56.11, and with three heats to go has room to improve even on that time. He smiled and waved to the crowds afterwards and seemed satisfied with his performance.

His teammate, Marcus Wyatt, who finished third in the overall World Cup standings, finished seventh after the first heat in 56.52, 0.31 seconds slower than Weston.

He clocked the exact same time at the first time check but he and every other athlete lost precious tenths of a second to Weston in the lower half of the course in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Germany’s Axel Jungk - the silver medallist in Beijing - clocked the second-fastest time, just six-hundredths of a second behind Weston, with Italy Amedeo Bagnis in third, 0.16 seconds back.

The skeleton competition continues with another heat later on Thursday, before the final two heats on Friday. The athlete with the quickest aggregate time is the winner.