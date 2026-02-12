Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in this afternoon’s skeleton heats after he followed up on his vow to wear a banned helmet in tribute to Ukrainian athletes who have died during the war with Russia.

Heraskevych, 27, said he would rather sacrifice his dream of a medal at the Winter Olympics than “betray” his fallen compatriots killed since Russia’s invasion four years ago. Heraskevych’s helmet features images of Ukrainian athletes killed during the war.

The IOC reiterated to Heraskevych and the Ukrainian delegation that his helmet violated rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

open image in gallery Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych's helmet features images of compatriots killed during the war ( Reuters )

On Tuesday, the IOC announced a “compromise” that would allow Heraskevych to wear a black armband instead after warning him that the helmet violated their rules. The IOC then pleaded to Heraskevych to reconsider when the 27-year-old signalled his intent to defy them.

Speaking on Wednesday, Heraskevych said he would not stand down, adding that it was the helmet or nothing. “I will not betray these athletes. These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them,” he said.

“An Olympic medal would be huge. Since my childhood, it’s my big dream. But in this time, in time of full-scale war, some things are really more important than medals. At this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives, and I believe in comparison to memory of these athletes.”

