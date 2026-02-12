Ukrainian disqualified from Winter Olympics after wearing banned war tribute helmet
Vladyslav Heraskevych defied pleas from the International Olympic Committee after they warned him a helmet featuring images of compatriots killed during the war with Russia would not be allowed during Thursday’s skeleton competition
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in this afternoon’s skeleton heats after he followed up on his vow to wear a banned helmet in tribute to Ukrainian athletes who have died during the war with Russia.
Heraskevych, 27, said he would rather sacrifice his dream of a medal at the Winter Olympics than “betray” his fallen compatriots killed since Russia’s invasion four years ago. Heraskevych’s helmet features images of Ukrainian athletes killed during the war.
The IOC reiterated to Heraskevych and the Ukrainian delegation that his helmet violated rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.
On Tuesday, the IOC announced a “compromise” that would allow Heraskevych to wear a black armband instead after warning him that the helmet violated their rules. The IOC then pleaded to Heraskevych to reconsider when the 27-year-old signalled his intent to defy them.
Speaking on Wednesday, Heraskevych said he would not stand down, adding that it was the helmet or nothing. “I will not betray these athletes. These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them,” he said.
“An Olympic medal would be huge. Since my childhood, it’s my big dream. But in this time, in time of full-scale war, some things are really more important than medals. At this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives, and I believe in comparison to memory of these athletes.”
More follows
