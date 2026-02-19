GB women out of curling medal contention after stunning USA win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Team GB’s women’s curling team are out of contention for a medal after the USA clinched an extra-end win over Switzerland in their final round robin game.

Sophie Jackson’s rink beat Italy 7-4 in their final group stage game on Thursday but were left relying on other results to go their way in order to scrape into the semi-finals - the same position the British men’s rink were in earlier today.

GB had beaten the USA 8-7 in the round robin after the Americans let a lead slip, with a stunning shot from Rebecca Morrison keeping them in contention for the semi-finals.

And it looked like the Americans were about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Switzerland too, as the Swiss scored three in the 10th end to leave the match poised at 6-6 going into an extra end.

The US made a messy start to the extra end but ultimately won by millimetres as Tabitha Peterson, with the hammer, delivered a superb final throw to just edge closer to the button than Switzerland’s two stones in the house.

It was a remarkable comeback but condemns Great Britain, who won the gold medal in Beijing 2022 under skip Eve Muirhead, to a group-stage exit.

Skip Jackson said afterwards: “We wanted to get that win today and wait and see what happens. I'm so, so proud of the team, so proud of the girls. We had a tough start to the week and we did the best we could. I think we were the best team out there by the end of the round robin but unfortunately we just left it too late.”

GB finish the group stage with a 5-4 record and in sixth place in the group stage, with Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada progressing to the semi-finals.

open image in gallery The USA ensured GB were knocked out by mere millimetres after throwing a superb final stone ( Getty Images )

Jen Dodds said, who also missed out on a medal in the mixed doubles, finishing fourth, said: “Four years ago, we got through on 5-4. It's one of those things that unfortunately we didn't get through this time. I'm so proud of the girls, we know we have so much resilience but we've shown that this week and we just fought for everything out there.

“Every shot we were together, all the way, we're so supportive, we celebrated all the shots and I couldn't be prouder of these girls.”

Bruce Mouat’s rink pulled off the great escape the women could not, scraping into the semi-finals with a 5-4 record after Italy lost to Switzerland earlier on Thursday, paving the way for the reigning world champions to keep in the hunt for a medal.

Jackson said her rink would come out to support the men’s team, who take on Switzerland in their semi-final later on Thursday.

She said: “Of course, we'll definitely be here to support the boys tonight. We've got their backs all the way. We know what they can do when they're under pressure and in a championship, so best of luck to them tonight and we'll be cheering very hard.”