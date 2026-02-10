Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Winter Olympian’s bronze-medal winning moment took an extraordinary turn as he tearfully confessed to cheating on his girlfriend during a live TV interview, a mistake he said was the biggest of his life.

Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid, the 28-year-old World Cup winner and known as one of the best biathletes in the world, took bronze in the individual 20km race for his first Olympic medal.

But Laegreid, during a live interview with state broadcaster NRK, followed up his success by opening up on his torment, acknowledging he was committing “social suicide” in an attempt to win her back.

open image in gallery Sturla Holm Laegreid said he and his girlfriend had broken up last week after he confessed to cheating on her ( AP )

“There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today,” he told NRK, unprompted.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world.

“Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life.

“I had a gold medal in my life, and there are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her.

“Sport has taken a slightly place (in my life) the last few days. I wish I could share it with her."

Laegreid then told Norwegian outlet VG that he was not ready to “give up” on his relationship following his infidelity.

“I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her,” he said.

“I'm taking the consequences for what I've done. I regret it with all my heart.”

Laegreid came third behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn and Eric Perrot of France to claim the bronze.

The 26-year-old Botn pointed to the sky as he crossed the line in memory of teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who was found dead by Botn in his hotel room on a training camp shortly before Christmas.

open image in gallery Botn pointed to the sky in memory of his teammate ( Getty Images )

Botn had led the overall World Cup standings before the Christmas break but missed the next races on the circuit to attend Bakken’s funeral, while illness has prevented him from reaching his early-season form since then.

But he was back at his imperious best in Antholz-Anterselva on Tuesday, shooting all 20 targets without a miss, and stormed through the final lap before dedicating the win to his friend and teammate.

He said: “At the last shooting, my thoughts and feelings went toward my good friend Sivert Bakken who tragically died this Christmas. It was quite an emotional last loop for me. I felt like I was racing with him. I hope he was watching and hope he was proud of what I was doing.”