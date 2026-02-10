Winter Olympics live: Curling finals updates as Team GB look to finally secure first medal
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds face off against Italy for a bronze medal this afternoon
Team GB have the opportunity to secure their first medal of the Winter Olympics 2026 after narrowly missing out on Monday.
Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes both cam agonisingly close to finishing in the medal positions of the freeski slopestyle and big air competitions while curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds lost their mixed doubles semi-final and the chance to secure at least a silver medal.
However, Mouat and Dodds are back in action this afternoon when they take on the World and Olympic champions Italy in the bronze medal match. It seems like an intimidating contest but the British duo topped the table in the round robin stage and if they can hit their best levels they may just secure the first medal of the Games for Team GB.
Elsewhere, US skier Lindesy Vonn issued an update on her condition from hospital after suffering a broken leg in Sunday’s downhill crash just nine days after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Late on Monday, the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram that she has “no regrets” about competing even though her “Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would”.
Vonn's treatment so far
Lindsey Vonn has undergone two operations in Italy following a severe leg fracture sustained during Sunday’s downhill.
The 41-year-old, who was competing with a torn ACL, suffered the horrific injury just 13 seconds into her run ans airlifted to hospital by helicopter.
A source close to the matter confirmed on Monday that a joint team of local orthopaedic and plastic surgeons performed the procedures.
These operations were crucial for stabilising her and preventing complications related to swelling and blood flow.
While Vonn's personal doctor was reportedly present and assisted, Italian surgeons led the medical interventions.
Winter Olympics medal table
Still no joy as of yet for Team GB but with a bronze medal chance in the curling this afternoon their medal tally could begin today.
Here’s a look at the current medal table for the Winter Olympics:
Lindsey Vonn’s father says Olympics crash is ‘the end of her career’
Lindsey Vonn’s father has declared that the American superstar will no longer race after breaking her leg at the Winter Olympics.
“She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career,” Alan Kildow told The Associated Press. “There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”
Italian ski legend claims Lindsey Vonn made critical mistake before injury disaster
Lindsey Vonn suffered a horror crash at the Winter Olympics to scupper her hopes of an age-defying comeback at Milano-Cortina 2026.
But Italian ski great Alberto Tomba insists her downfall on the slopes came after a move to race at Crans-Montana last month.
The American has been criticised over her desire to win one more race, with Tomba insisting it led to a chain of risks that eventually caught up with her in the form of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament on her left knee.
Lindsey Vonn's injury history
Perhaps unsurprisingly – given the nature of the sport she competes in – the latest injury suffered by Lindsey Vonn is added to a long list of problems she’s encountered during a decorated skiing career.
To give you an idea of what it takes to be the best in a sport like this:
Lindsey Vonn latest updates
For those of you who may need catching up on the news, US skier Lindsey Vonn is in hospital following a horror crash in the women’s downhill on Sunday.
The 41-year-old suffered a “complex tibia fracture” after getting hooked on a gate. Nine days earlier she had ruptured her ACL but says the previous injury was not a reason for the crash.
Vonn was airlifted to hospital were she underwent surgery and is in a “stable” condition though she will not be able to continue her Olympics, of course.
Senior Winter Olympics officals defended the decision to let Vonn compete despite the existence of the ACL injury though Vonn’s father hopes that she will now call time on her career.
Vonn herself posted an update to her social media on Monday saying she has no regrets at competing and took her shot to achieve her Olympic dream.
No ace up sleeve for Team GB as ‘Magic Monday’ fails to deliver
At the start of Monday, Britain had the chance to open their medal account for the Games by winning two Olympic medals at Livigno Snow Park – and guarantee another if mixed doubles curlers Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds won their semi-final against Sweden.
But Kirsty Muir fell short of a freeski slopestyle medal by just 0.41 points, and the best the curlers can achieve now is bronze after they were hammered 9-3 by Sweden, with a tense battle for the podium to come on Tuesday.
So as night fell in the Italian Alps, British hopes for a ‘Magic Monday’ rested entirely on the young shoulders of snowboarder Mia Brookes.
Tuesday's Olympic highlights
Another event to be aware of today is Alpine skiing: Women's team combined
The women's team combined event begins with the downhill at 9:30am before the slalom at 1pm and is making its Olympic debut.
Returning slalom legend Mikaela Shiffrin and USA downhill star Breezy Johnson won the maiden World Championship title in this event in early 2025 and will be the pair to beat here.
Shiffrin’s presence alone should bring the crowds and Johnson is looking to back up the gold medal win from Sunday’s infamous downhill.
British hopes for a medal today
In terms of Team GB, the main action to watch will be this afternoon as Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds attempt to win a bronze medal in the mixed doubles curling.
The mixed doubles is the only curling event that Britain have never won a medal in but the duo of Mouat and Dodds hope to change that today.
Having hugely impressed in the round robin stage they were handsomely beaten by Sweden in yesterday’s semi-final but have the chance to take bronze.
That said, they’re coming up against the Olympic hosts and defending World and Olympic champions Italy.
This is not one to miss and the action is set to begin at 1.05pm this afternoon.
Lindsey Vonn's message in full
Lindsey Vonn posted a message to her fans on Monday evening explaining her crash and how she felt knowing that her Olympic dream has come to an end.
On Instagram Vonn posted: “Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairytale, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches.
“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.
“Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly. While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets.
“Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport. And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life.
“We dream. We love. We jump.
“And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try.
“I tried. I dreamt. I jumped.
“I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly.
“Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying.
“I believe in you, just as you believed in me.”
