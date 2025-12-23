Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken dies aged 27

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who had been hoping to feature at the Winter Olympics next February, has died aged 27.

The sport’s governing body, the International Biathlon Union (IBU), said it was “lost for words” as it announced the news on Tuesday.

Bakken, who took a break from the sport in 2022 after being diagnosed with the heart condition myocarditis, returned in 2024 and was in contention for a place in the national squad for the Milan-Cortina Games.

The IBU said he passed away on a training camp in Italy, with Norwegian outlet NRK reporting he was found dead in his hotel room in Lavaze.

IBU president Olle Dahlin said: “The IBU is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Sivert Bakken’s sudden death.

“Sivert’s comeback to biathlon after a period of great hardship was a source of immense joy for everyone in the biathlon family and an inspiring demonstration of his resilience and determination.

“His passing at such a young age is impossible to comprehend but he will not be forgotten and he will forever remain in our hearts. The IBU’s thoughts are with Sivert’s family and friends, his team and all members of the Norwegian biathlon family at this very difficult time.”

Bakken had four wins from 31 appearances at World Cup level and won the overall mass start title in the 2021-22 season, sealing the small crystal globe in front of a home crowd at Holmenkollen, Oslo.

He was also the reigning European champion in the 10km sprint discipline and in the men’s relay.