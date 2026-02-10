Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson say they are embracing the pressure and expectations of a nation as they bid to end a three-decade wait for Olympic gold.

The pair are among the major contenders for a medal at the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, and are fresh from a fourth podium finish in as many years at the annual European Championships. The last time GB won an Olympic figure skating medal was when ice dance legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean claimed bronze in Lillehammer 1994, 10 years on from their famous gold in Sarajevo.

Speaking to The Independent and other outlets, Fear and Gibson have prepared for a very different experience to their first Games, Beijing 2022.

British-Canadian Fear says: “First and foremost we really want to enjoy ourselves because that always helps us perform our best. Our first Games wasn't quite the full Olympic experience, shared with family and friends, and that's something that we're really ready to embrace.”

The pair were the top-ranked skaters going into this season and are in a strong position heading to Milan: European bronze medallists in Sheffield, world medallists for the first time last year, and bronze medallists at the Grand Prix Final – contested by the top six teams in the world – in December.

An Olympic medal is within their grasp but the competition will be fierce; Fear admits the judging panel are looking for “perfection”. But the pair are choosing to relish the pressure on them rather than shy away from it.

Gibson says: “I think the pressure that we would add to ourselves would be the same, and I'm glad that people are [talking about them as medal contenders] because it's something that we've worked our entire career for and we want for ourselves as well. So that conversation just solidifies how we feel.”

Fear adds: “We're like, actually, no, we want this. It's so much love and support, let's embrace it and use it to lift us up.”

That support was on display in Sheffield as it played host to their last major competition before the Olympic Games, the European Championships. The last time the city hosted the continental championships was in 2012, when Fear - now 26 - was a flower girl.

open image in gallery Bronze at the world championships last year ended a 41-year wait for a GB figure skating medal ( Getty Images )

Fear says: “It was such a special week – from the moment that we arrived back in the UK we could see ourselves on lampposts and banners, and it was just this really celebratory occasion, and we felt so much pride to represent Great Britain in Great Britain. It's something that I think is a once in a career opportunity on this scale. We just wanted to do performances that showed our gratitude to have this opportunity and do ourselves proud.”

While their bronze medal underlined their consistency and their ability to challenge at the very top of the sport, it wasn’t quite the colour they were after.

They dropped from provisional second after the rhythm dance thanks to a minor error early in their free dance. In a hugely competitive field, even the tiniest of stumbles can completely change the standings. But the pair choose to see it as a positive experience.

Gibson says: “It doesn't really change our plan [for the Olympics]. We're still going to work on all of our elements and the quality and the consistency of everything. If anything it just shows that we're human and we can make mistakes under pressure. It'll just highlight where we need to make things a little sharper, a little stronger, but definitely no loss of confidence.”

Fear also looks on the positive side, adding: “I also think that it's the experience that we needed, because it was a huge crowd, it was a lot of emotion and energy, and the Olympics is going to be like that. We know what we need to work on in terms of handling that, and we're ready to get back to work.”

open image in gallery Fear and Gibson, pictured at kitting out in Sheffield ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Gibson adds: “That's why we're so thankful that we train as hard as we do, so the muscle memory takes over until you feel like you can get the mind back in play and on top of where you're at. The crowds helped so much, the encouragement as we were going around was so special and needed in that moment.”

Comparisons to the legendary Torvill and Dean have only increased as they have climbed the world rankings and made themselves consistent medal contenders. In fact, when they’re asked whether they can follow in their footsteps Fear jokes, “Remind us of who you’re talking about?!”

But she says, “That would be such an honour. Whenever we are in the same sentence as them we pinch ourselves, because they're the reason that Lewis is even sitting here as an ice skater after watching Dancing on Ice. They've been such trailblazers in the sport and have such a legacy, and that's something that we really hope for too.”

Far from the weight of Torvill and Dean’s achievement being a burden to follow, both emphasise that having icons of the sport in their corner is a privilege. Gibson says: “Anytime that we get to see them in person, they're very encouraging and always congratulating us on our competitions that we've done. We can feel them following along because they'll bring up things from certain events, so it's really nice that they're invested in our career and our goal.”

open image in gallery Bronze in Sheffield was their fourth European medal in succession ( Action Images via Reuters )

Their routines are a far cry from Bolero: Fear and Gibson opt for high-energy, crowd-pleasing pop bangers and a fresh, modern style that sets them apart from many of their rivals. But Torvill and Dean provide inspiration nevertheless. Fear says: “Their creativity – they did things that had never been done before. We seek to do the same. We have a lot of unique choreography, we always try to innovate in our craft and be as creative as we can and show our personalities.”

Their rhythm dance – the first and shorter programme of two skates they must perform – is set to a Spice Girls medley, with Fear dressed in a Union Jack dress à la Geri Halliwell, while their longer free dance is set to a medley of classic Scottish tunes in homage to Prestwick-born Gibson’s heritage.

The pair have a close, sibling-like bond, Fear poking fun at Gibson’s advanced age – he is five years her senior – but are also full of respect and appreciation for the other. They have now been partners for 10 years, and Gibson credits their communication for their longevity. “I was 21 [when we started], Lilah a lot younger, and that is very different places in life, so we had to just learn to create our friendship. After that, the rest is history and we're best friends now,” he says.

Over that 10 years Gibson’s soft Scottish accent has acquired a Canadian twang from his partner and years of training at their base in Montreal, while they have also formed their own non-verbal language – Fear says there are “no words needed, but I still talk way too much anyways!”

Gibson describes Fear as an “empath”, while Fear says her partner “has this fire inside him. He's so passionate about what he loves and his dreams and goals, and is so committed to them and relentless in that pursuit. And that is just so motivating to be around.” The pair can only hope that that motivation, and the confidence from an outstanding Olympic cycle, can finally bag them that long-awaited medal.