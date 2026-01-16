British skeleton star Matt Weston seals World Cup triumph to lay down Winter Olympics marker
Matt Weston is set to go for gold at next month’s Winter Olympics
British skeleton star Matt Weston has cemented his status as a leading contender for gold at next month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, securing his third consecutive overall World Cup title.
The remarkable achievement came in the season's final event in Altenberg, Germany. Weston finished in a rare three-way tie for joint-second place alongside Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk, sealing his victory.
"I'm kind of getting used to these three-way ties. It's the second one in my career and I think probably the second one I've ever seen. It's pretty crazy," Weston commented.
Despite the podium finish, Weston admitted he wasn't entirely satisfied with his run.
"I wasn't that happy with how I slid today. It was not my best day on the track, but to still come away with a silver medal and in a three-way tie is quite a cool way to finish the season," he added.
Weston concluded the season with an impressive 1545 points, ahead of China's Yin Zheng (1328) and compatriot Marcus Wyatt (1276). His success comes as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps tear.
"I'm sort of back now (from injury). As with any kind of training, you've still got niggles here, there, everywhere and I'm trying to manage those," he explained.
With the Olympics fast approaching, Weston is now focused on maintaining his fitness.
"I'm basically just looking after myself until Cortina, really. But I mean, yeah, what a crazy season," he said.
The 28-year-old Weston will be hoping to lead Great Britain’s medal charge in Italy next month after the team returned home with just two medals (one gold, one silver) from Beijing four years ago.
The skeleton competition at the Milano Cortina Games will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 9-15. Belgium's Kim Meylemans claimed the overall women's title on Thursday.
