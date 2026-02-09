Ilia Malinin has Novak Djokovic in utter disbelief at stunning Winter Olympics trick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Winter Olympics judges weren’t the only ones impressed by Ilia Malinin’s routine on Sunday, as the US figure skater helped secure gold for his nation in the free-skate team event.

Malinin delivered a score of 200.03 points on the ice, putting the USA one point ahead of Japan to seal gold at the Milano Cortina Games.

And as Malinin, just 21 years old, performed his routine, one of the standout moments was a stunning backflip with which he landed on a single skate.

The two-time world champion set up the move with a short rotation, allowing him to briefly travel backwards and flip into a right-legged landing, before he rotated out of the manoeuvre.

And among the many impressed onlookers was tennis great Djokovic, who was sat rink-side in Italy.

The Serb, 38, rose out of his seat with his mouth agape, applauding the move before sitting back down with his hands on his head. The record 24-time grand-slam champion remained in the pose for some time, while his wife Jelena was similarly stunned next to him.

At the end of Malinin’s routine, the pair stood again to applaud the athlete – nicknamed the “Quad God” – who later said: “I did see Djokovic. It’s so unreal.

open image in gallery Ilia Malinin performing an impressive backlip en route to winning Olympic gold ( Getty )

“I heard that, after I landed my backflip, he was like... he had his hands over his head. That’s incredible.

“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment, seeing a famous tennis player watching my performance. I’m absolutely blown away.”

Malinin’s backflip actually represented a move that was long prohibited – from 1977 until its ban was overturned in 2024. Despite this ban being overturned, the move does not gain a skater any points in a technical sense.

Djokovic was watching on just one week after he had a silver-medal moment, so to speak. In the men’s singles final at the Australian Open, Djokovic was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Djokovic was seeking an 11th Australian Open title and a 25th slam trophy overall. Victory would have put him ahead of Margaret Court as the outright most-successful tennis player in the history of the majors.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic (right) posing with Carlos Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard in the Australian Open final ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

But despite winning the first set, Djokovic fell to world No 1 Alcaraz, who became the youngest man ever to complete the career grand slam.

Still, Djokovic has an actual gold medal to his name, having beaten Alcaraz in the 2024 summer Olympics final. Back in 2008, the Serb claimed Bronze in Beijing, too.