Winter Olympics live: Kirsty Muir bids for Team GB’s first medal in slopestyle skiing ahead of curling action

Team GB targets their first medals of the Games with Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes in action
Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal on Monday with Kirsty Muir, in action for the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes off in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.
Britain has never won a snowsport gold medal but 21-year-old Muir and 19-year-old Brookes are among the favourites in their respective finals. Muir qualified third for the final and will take on China’s Eileen Gu, Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and the USA’s Avery Krumme for the gold.
Brookes, meanwhile, overcame a failed first run in her qualifying session to record the second highest score and book a place in today’s medal race.
Elsewhere, curling mixed doubles team Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who won the world title together in 2021, can guarantee a medal if they win their semi-final against Sweden. They duo topped the table in the round robin stage and will secure at least a silver should they be victorious this afternoon.
Also of interest are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.
Around the Games
Here’s a rundown of the main events taking place today, with medals available in a few sports today:
- 9:30 - Alpine skiing: men's team combined - downhill
- 11:30 - Freestyle skiing: Women's slopestyle final
- 13:00 - Alpine skiing: men's team slalom
- 17:05 - Curling mixed doubles semi-finals
- 18:20 - Figure skating: Ice dance - rhythm dance
- 18:30 - Snowboard: Women's big air final
GB Medal Hopefuls
Kirsty Muir - freestyle skiing
Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has had a less than straightforward journey to her second Olympic Games. The 21-year-old ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December 2023, remarkably managing to win bronze in a World Cup race despite being troubled by the as-yet undiagnosed injury.
She spent a year sidelined and had surgery on both the knee and a pre-existing shoulder problem, before returning in style, recording her first-ever World Cup victory just two months into her comeback, in March 2025.
The Scot was Team GB’s youngest athlete in Beijing, when she finished fifth in the Big Air and eighth in the slopestyle, and is in a strong position to improve on those results with two World Cup victories so far this season and two medals - gold in slopestyle and silver in Big Air - at the X Games last weekend.
Team GB have the potential to win two Winter Olympics medals today and guarantee another with hopes high for a ‘Magic Monday’ that will kick-start a gold rush through the rest of the Games.
Britain has never won a snowsport gold medal but could win two today, with 21-year-old Kirsty Muir and 19-year-old Mia Brookes among the favourites in freeski slopestyle and snowboard Big Air respectively.
And curling mixed doubles team Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who won the world title together in 2021, could guarantee a medal if they win their semi-final on Monday.
Kirsty Muir might be excited about qualifying for an Olympics final, but it’s the mention of trading pin badges that really lights up the skier’s face.
The 21-year-old from Aberdeen cruised into the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final with a third-place finish in qualifying at Milano Cortina 2026.
Fighting off the Olympic nerves, Muir’s first run score of 63.18 was quickly backed up by a slight improvement of 64.98 on her second to cement her spot in Monday’s medal showdown.
Skiers rally behind Vonn
“My heart aches for [Vonn]. It’s a tough road and it’s a tough sport. That’s the beauty and the madness of it, that it can hurt you so badly but you keep coming back for more,” said Vonn’s USA teammate Breezy Johnson, who went on to win gold in the downhill event.
Isabella Wright, who finished 21st, said: “She deserved a better ending than that, so I'm very heartbroken for her.
“I always say this, 'If anyone can do it, it's Lindsey'. Whatever it is, or whatever the situation, she's very strong. We're going to support her the best we can.”
Double Olympic champion Tina Maze, speaking on Eurosport and TNT Sports coverage, said: “We all know the difficulties Lindsey was going through in the last days, and I think in the end she risked too much.
“This kind of crash can happen, of course, if you are not healthy; the consequences are even worse, but Lindsey wanted to do this no matter what. It's really tough for everyone here to see this, especially for her family, teammates and everyone working with her. It's just terrible. A tough day.”
Vonn 'in stable condition' after leg surgery
Lindsey Vonn’s team confirmed yesterday that the American was "in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians".
The hospital she was treated at in Treviso confirmed that Vonn "underwent orthopaedic surgery to stabilise a fracture in her left leg" according to Sky.
GB skier Gus Kenworthy reveals ‘awful’ abuse he’s received after calling out ‘absolutely evil’ ICE
British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has spoken out about the “awful” abuse and vitriol he has received since posting a photo about his stance on the United States’ immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) policy.
In a post on his Instagram account, Kenworthy - who was born in Chelmsford but has lived in the US for most of his life - expressed his views on ICE with a graphic message in the snow and posted it online.
The 34-year-old has since released a video post explaining his reasoning behind the message and how he has been sent “insane” responses for speaking out against ICE.
Medal hopes for mixed doubles curling
Team GB have a strong chance to win an Olympic medal in the curling mixed doubles having smashed the round robin stage.
British duo Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won eight of their nine matches in the preliminary stage - losing only ot Switzerland yesterday.
That means they have finished top of the table and have secured a place in the semi-finals.
The duo will now take on fourth placed Sweden and should they be victorious in this evening’s clash they will guarantee at least a silver.
Defeat to Sweden will make things trickier but at the very least Mouat and Dodds will play in the bronze medal match against either Italy or the USA.
Alberto Tomba on Lindsey Vonn injury and crash
Italian ski great Alberto Tomba insists Lindsey Vonn’s downfall on the slopes came after a move to race at Crans-Montana last month.
The 41-year-old lost her balance in the 30 January World Cup race in Switzerland and crashed into the side netting.
Sunday's race saw her airlifted to hospital for surgery on a broken leg, with Tomba criticising her preparation for the Games.
"She shouldn’t have raced at Crans-Montana," Tomba told Reuters from the terrace of a hotel in Cortina.
"She should have come here and trained, instead."
