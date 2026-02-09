Winter Olympics live: Lindsey Vonn latest after horror crash and Team GB look to Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes for medals
The ski legend is “stable” after surgery on a leg fracture, with Great Britain looking to Muir early on Monday in the women's freeski slopestyle final
The Winter Olympics delivered plenty of drama on Sunday after American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event.
Vonn is “stable” after surgery, with the 41-year-old suffering a painful fall on the Cortina slopes, ensuring no comeback from a brutal left knee injury just days out from the Games at Milano-Cortina.
Elsewhere in the Games on Monday, Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal out of both Kirsty Muir, in the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will take to the ice, too, with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.
Follow all the latest updates and results from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below:
Winter Olympics 2026 schedule and day-by-day events - Day 3
Day 3 (Monday 9 February 2026) – 5 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9.30am–11.15am: Men's team combined (downhill)
- 1pm–2.20pm: Men's team combined (slalom) 🏅
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 5.05pm–7.05pm: Mixed doubles semi-finals
Figure skating
- 6.20pm–9.55pm: Ice dance rhythm dance
Freestyle skiing
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Women's freeski slopestyle final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 7.10pm–9.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.20pm: Women's singles runs 1 and 2
Ski jumping
- 6pm–8.15pm: Men's normal hill individual 🏅
Snowboarding
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Women's snowboard big air final 🏅
Speed skating
- 4.30pm–6.05pm: Women's 1000m 🏅
Lindsey Vonn undergoes surgery on leg fracture after horror crash in Winter Olympics downhill
American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is “stable” and has undergone surgery on a leg fracture after crashing hard in the Winter Olympics downhill event, nine days after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The 41-year-old was the 13th of 36 racers to take to the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where she has won a record 12 World Cups.
But she crashed hard in the top section of the course at approximately 60mph after overshooting a turn and catching her shoulder on the fourth gate, having already picked up significant speed. That set her off balance, with her injured left leg – which has no functioning ACL – giving way.
