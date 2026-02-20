Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Team GB’s Winter Olympics curling final? Start time, TV channel and how to watch Canada showdown

Team GB’s men are through to the curling final at Milano-Cortina 2026

Cheating row between Canada and Sweden Olympic curling teams goes viral

Great Britain’s men face Canada in Saturday’s curling final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team, but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal.

Bruce Mouat’s rink required help from elsewhere to seal a top-four spot, needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match on Thursday morning. Italy obliged by losing 9-5 to unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway beat already-qualified Canada to seal the final qualifying spot, one place above GB.

Britain then saw off Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals to guarantee at least silver – which they won in Beijing four years ago.

Team GB’s women however were narrowly edged out of the top four. Having snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening and beating Italy 7-4 on Thursday, they needed Switzerland to beat the US to guarantee their progression.

But the Americans sealed a remarkable 7-6 victory in an extra end to condemn Britain to a group stage defeat.

When is the men’s curling final?

Team GB take on Canada at 6.05pm GMT (7.05pm local time) on Saturday 21 February.

How to watch on TV and stream online

The final will be broadast live on TNT Sports and subscribers can stream the action online via the Discovery+ app and website.

It will also be shown on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

Men’s curling results

Bronze match

20 February: Norway v Switzerland

Semi-finals

19 February: Switzerland 5-8 Great Britain

19 February: Canada 5-4 Norway

Round robin

11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain

12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden

13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy

14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain

15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain

15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway

17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain

18 February: USA 2-9 Great Britain

Top 4 advanced to play-offs

Team

Pld

W

L

Switzerland (Q)

9

9

0

Canada (Q)

9

7

2

Norway (Q)

9

5

4

Great Britain (Q)

9

5

4

USA

9

4

5

Italy

9

4

5

Germany

9

4

5

Czech Republic

9

3

6

Sweden

9

2

7

China

9

2

7

Team GB squad

Skip: Bruce Mouat

Third: Grant Hardie

Second: Bobby Lammie

Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.

Alternate: Kyle Waddell

Women’s curling results

Semi-finals

20 February: USA v Switzerland

20 February: Canada v Sweden

Round robin

12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain

13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea

14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada

15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden

16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain

16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain

17 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain

18 February: USA 7-8 Great Britain

18 February: Great Britain 9-3 Japan

19 February: Great Britain 7-4 Italy

Top 4 advance to play-offs

Team

Pld

W

L

Sweden (Q)

9

7

2

USA (Q)

9

6

3

Switzerland (Q)

9

6

3

Canada (Q)

9

6

3

South Korea

9

5

4

Great Britain

9

5

4

Denmark

9

4

5

Japan

9

2

7

Italy

9

2

7

China

9

2

7

Team GB’s squad

Skip: Sophie Jackson

Third: Jennifer Dodds

Second: Sophie Sinclair

Fourth: Rebecca Morrison

Alternate: Fay Henderson

