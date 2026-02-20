When is Team GB’s Winter Olympics curling final? Start time, TV channel and how to watch Canada showdown
Team GB’s men are through to the curling final at Milano-Cortina 2026
Great Britain’s men face Canada in Saturday’s curling final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team, but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal.
Bruce Mouat’s rink required help from elsewhere to seal a top-four spot, needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match on Thursday morning. Italy obliged by losing 9-5 to unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway beat already-qualified Canada to seal the final qualifying spot, one place above GB.
Britain then saw off Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals to guarantee at least silver – which they won in Beijing four years ago.
Team GB’s women however were narrowly edged out of the top four. Having snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening and beating Italy 7-4 on Thursday, they needed Switzerland to beat the US to guarantee their progression.
But the Americans sealed a remarkable 7-6 victory in an extra end to condemn Britain to a group stage defeat.
When is the men’s curling final?
Team GB take on Canada at 6.05pm GMT (7.05pm local time) on Saturday 21 February.
How to watch on TV and stream online
The final will be broadast live on TNT Sports and subscribers can stream the action online via the Discovery+ app and website.
It will also be shown on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.
Men’s curling results
Bronze match
20 February: Norway v Switzerland
Semi-finals
19 February: Switzerland 5-8 Great Britain
19 February: Canada 5-4 Norway
Round robin
11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain
12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden
13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy
14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain
15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain
15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland
16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway
17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain
18 February: USA 2-9 Great Britain
Top 4 advanced to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Switzerland (Q)
9
9
0
Canada (Q)
9
7
2
Norway (Q)
9
5
4
Great Britain (Q)
9
5
4
USA
9
4
5
Italy
9
4
5
Germany
9
4
5
Czech Republic
9
3
6
Sweden
9
2
7
China
9
2
7
Team GB squad
Skip: Bruce Mouat
Third: Grant Hardie
Second: Bobby Lammie
Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.
Alternate: Kyle Waddell
Women’s curling results
Semi-finals
20 February: USA v Switzerland
20 February: Canada v Sweden
Round robin
12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain
13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea
14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada
15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden
16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain
16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
17 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
18 February: USA 7-8 Great Britain
18 February: Great Britain 9-3 Japan
19 February: Great Britain 7-4 Italy
Top 4 advance to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Sweden (Q)
9
7
2
USA (Q)
9
6
3
Switzerland (Q)
9
6
3
Canada (Q)
9
6
3
South Korea
9
5
4
Great Britain
9
5
4
Denmark
9
4
5
Japan
9
2
7
Italy
9
2
7
China
9
2
7
Team GB’s squad
Skip: Sophie Jackson
Third: Jennifer Dodds
Second: Sophie Sinclair
Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
Alternate: Fay Henderson
