What is Heinz betting?

If you’re new to sports betting and using betting sites online, there are a number of concepts that might seem confusing at first.

There are many different ways to bet across a sportsbook on a variety of sports. Terms such as ‘accas’ and ‘ante-post bets’ are good ways to ease into the world of online betting, but there are alternative options available to use when you become more savvy.

When bettors do build up that experience a Heinz bet might be an option worth considering. It is one of the most popular bets available through horse racing betting sites, offering the potential for high payouts, albeit with a bigger commitment on your stake.

If you’re wondering what is a Heinz bet? Here is a detailed guide on how it works and more.

What is a Heinz bet?

What is a Heinz bet? In its simplest definition, a Heinz bet is 57 wagers on six selections. Customers must pick six events on a sport, such as horse racing or football.

Once you’re satisfied with your selections, click on your bet slip and then find the Heinz bet options from the multiples drop down. You’ll notice a x57 next to the Heinz, this informs you of the number of bets involved and the additional funds required on your stake. A £1 wager on a Heinz bet, takes your total stake to £57 across all bets.

Due to the number of bets involved, there is a greater chance you’ll succeed with your bet or at least get a portion of your stake back. But, this wager is more for experienced punters that are well versed in online betting and types of bet available on a Heinz.

How does a Heinz bet work?

A Heinz bet places 57 wagers over six events and these can be combined on one sport or across several. For example, you can choose three football matches and three horse races.

So, there are a lot of variables involved. Ensure you know what you’re getting into before confirming your Heinz bet. It also commands a higher stake than a typical acca bet.

As mentioned, you will see x57 next to your Heinz bet when entering your stake. This means the value of your stake will be multiplied 57 times. For example, if you enter a £1 per stake, the total cost will be £57.

The lowest stake value you can enter is £0.10 depending on the bookmaker, meaning the total value of your bet will be £5.70.

What are your 57 bets? The 57 bets that make up a Heinz are of equal value and placed across six events, and it includes:

15 doubles

10 trebles

15 four-folds

6 five-folds

1 six-fold accumulator

A Heinz bet mixes and matches your six selections in different combinations, using the odds together to generate your payout if your wager is successful. The best part of a Heinz bet is that all six selections do not have to win in order for you to secure a payout.

You can be rest assured if two selections succeed, you’ll win the double part of your bet. This theme continues if three, four, five and six selections win. It gives bettors the chance to cover a lot of bases with their wager.

For those wondering how to calculate a Heinz bet, bookmakers offer online Heinz bet calculators that can help punters work out potential winnings.

Why choose a Heinz bet?

A Heinz bet is a risk-reward bet. It offers the potential for a substantial payout from your bet if all six selections come in, although it does carry a greater risk given the additional funds required with your stake from a traditional acca bet.

One of the main advantages bettors will find with a Heinz bet over an acca bet is that if some of the legs of your bet succeed, you can get some returns even if some selections lose.

The more selections that land, the greater the payout. But, even if four fail, you know you will still receive a portion of funds back, albeit it may not be able to cover your initial stake.

A Heinz is one of the bigger types of multiple bets, for example a Lucky 15 only has 15 selections and a round robin has just 10. While a Yankee bet is four selections and 11 different bets and a Super Heinz is 120 bets across seven events.

The Heinz bet offers a greater number of selections for a higher payout compared to a Lucky 15 and Yankee, and also provides an element of protection as there is more margin for error should some your selections fail.

How to place a Heinz bet

Here is our simple guide to into how to place a Heinz bet online.

Step 1: Sign up for your chosen bookmaker, meeting all the terms and conditions

Step 2: Choose your six selections (across several sports if you wish) and choose the Heinz bet option on your bet slip

Step 3: Enter your stake, and bear in mind the value of your stake will be multiplied times

Step 4: Confirm your wager and wait for your bet to settle

Heinz bet tips

If you are interested in placing a Heinz bet there are a lot of factors to consider clicking confirm on your wager.

A good place to start is research. Before you place any bet, you should always look at the teams, players or horses involved. In a background check into form, injury history and past performances against a particular opponent or venue is always worthwhile.

Weighing up the value of your stake is another vital tip. A Heinz bet requires a greater stake than your typical bet on a betting site. So, ensure that you’re comfortable with how much you’re betting, and remember even if part of your bet wins, you still may be down on your overall stake. Use a Heinz bet calculator before placing your wagers to be aware of the financial ramifications.

Use promotions whenever your can to get the best offers.

New betting sites and established will provide a range of promotions for customers to get the most out of their betting experience. Look out for acca boosts, free bets and enhanced odds when placing your bets online.

Responsible gambling

Remember to always gamble responsibly and be careful with bets such as placepots that you don’t wager more than you can afford to lose.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment and never used as a way to make money. Always assume a bet is going to lose and make sure that is part of your calculations.

Gambling can be addictive so make use of the safer gambling tools on betting apps and websites. These include deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion options. These are often found in a dedicated safer gambling section.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information.

