Since the launch of legalised sports betting in 2018, online sportsbooks have introduced a range of sportsbook promos to attract new customers and reward existing users for their loyalty.

Sportsbook promos allow users to claim bonus funds for bets that essentially allow customers to make wagers without having to use real cash, and bookmakers typically improve offers around Black Friday.

Although sports betting is available in over 30 states, including mobile betting – there are still regions that do not permit sports betting, while Black Friday sportsbook promos also may differ depending on your location.

Be sure to read the terms and conditions of any sportsbook offer before signing up online.

We’ve compiled a guide to the best sportsbook promos today, including where to get them, how to take advantage, what types of offers are available and information on availability in different US states.

All sportsbooks mentioned in this article are legal and regulated.

Best Black Friday Sportsbook Promotions

Below, we provide a breakdown of the best sportsbook promos for Black Friday, with details on their offers and where they are available:

1 DraftKings

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $300 + 3 Month League Pass Subscription

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

DraftKings run a ‘Bet $5 Get $300 If Your Bet Wins’ offer along with a subscription to NBA’s League Pass, which is the best sportsbook sign up bonus online for a number of reasons.

We appreciate the value that customers can secure from a low value first bet to unlock $300 worth of bonus bets along with a three-month subscription to NBA’s League Pass, allowing users to watch NBA games.

You are only required to sign up, deposit $5 and bet $5 on any sport with minimum -500 odds to qualify.

Once your bet is confirmed and your first wager has settled as a win, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets credited to your account. Free bonus bets can be used on any sport and are active for seven days.

DraftKings has a range of special offers available for existing customers, including price boosts, bonus bets, rewards scheme and arguably the standout Daily Fantasy product online.

2 FanDuel

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $200

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

FanDuel offer a simple but effective promo for new customers that allows them to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. Users simply need to sign up to one of the US’s most popular betting brands before depositing $5 and betting $5 on any sport.

If your bet wins, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use on the sportsbook within 72 hours. Like DraftKings, if your first bet loses, you’ll not receive free bonus bets. Bonus bets are active on FanDuel for seven days.

FanDuel offers one of the best sports betting experiences online with an outstanding product for usability along with the latest special features, including same-game parlays, live streaming and bonuses for existing customers.

3 Bet365

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 Get $200

Legal States: AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, VA.

Bet365 have a formidable reputation in Europe and have brought their outstanding sportsbook to the US. It offers US bettors one of the best sign up bonus deals.

It’s most widespread betting sign up offer across the US comes in the form of $200 in bonus bets after signing up for Bet365 online and betting $5 on any sport.

Bet365 does require an initial $10 deposit before your first bet, but the bonus bets promo is paid out win or lose within 72 hours.

Alternatively, bettors in certain states may have the option for the $1,000 safety net bet, where bettors can wager up top $1,000 and if their bet loses, receive their stake back as bonus bets.

Bettors can also enjoy a host of other sportsbook promotions, including early payouts on successful wagers.

4 Fanatics

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Sportsbook Promo: $2k No Sweat Bet

Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV, NY, MI, NJ, PA.

Fanatics have a wide range of impressive state-specific offers available. Although Fanatics are one of the new sportsbooks on the scene, they are already matching the established brands in the business for their sportsbook sign up bonuses.

The best in our book comes for customers in almost every active state outside of New York, where users can claim the $2k No Sweat sign up bonus.

This means new customers can place a bet up to $2k on the sportsbook and know that if their wager loses, they’ll receive their money back as bonus bets to use on Fanatics.

Fanatics pay out this bonus as a maximum of $200 FanCash bets per day over a 10-day period. Existing users will also find a range of features include bet boosts, rewards and more.

How We Rate Sportsbook Promos

At The Independent, we rate sportsbook promos based on a range of strict criteria that must meet our high standards before we recommend them to our readers. Below, we have provided some detail on this range of criteria, which includes:

Value: Is the customer getting the best value on the market? We only consider brands that provide the best sportsbook promotions in terms of value for money, whether you prefer small stakes or high roller wagers. Sportsbooks such as DraftKings offer outstanding value from a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets. It suits customers on a small budget, but still gives ample room to use bonus bets on the sportsbook over seven days.

Usability: How simple is it to claim the offer? Most sign up bonuses should require a simple registration process, deposit and qualifying bet. We don’t want to be wasting time with needless form-filling and identity checks. The process should be streamlined and easy to claim with or without the need for a bonus code.

Security: We only consider sportsbooks that offer the highest level of security when dealing with financial and personal details. These include SSL encryption and two-way verification.

Terms: What are the terms and conditions of the sportsbook promotion? Do customers get plenty of time to both claim and use their sports betting bonuses? If the sportsbook sign up bonus is too time-sensitive it won’t meet our standards. Offers should be open for least seven days to claim and use to give customers ample time.

Restrictions: Sports betting sign up bonuses can be restricted to certain sports, markets and odds requirements. Although this is not unusual with sportsbook promotions, an offer is clearly better if there are fewer restrictive terms.

Experience: What is the overall betting experience like? Is the site or sports betting app (if applicable) easy to use? We also consider whether there are any extra bonuses to have for existing customers, or features such as live streaming to watch NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Types of Sportsbook Promos Explained

There are various types of sportsbook promos available on the market, so we have provided additional information on the most common offers below:

No Sweat First Bets / Second Chance Bets: These are moneyback bets that offer customers the chance to put down a wager for their first bet. If it loses, it will be refunded in bonus bets (or cash in rare circumstances).

These are moneyback bets that offer customers the chance to put down a wager for their first bet. If it loses, it will be refunded in bonus bets (or cash in rare circumstances). Deposit Match Bonuses: Deposit matches are simple offers that match the level of deposit made by customers in bonus bets.

Deposit matches are simple offers that match the level of deposit made by customers in bonus bets. Bet & Get Offers (e.g. Bet $5, Get $300): These new customer bonus bets are a simple sports sign up bonus where customers meet the requirements of the bonus with a qualifying wager. Once the qualifying wager is settled, or in some cases confirmed, users will be credited with bonus bets to use on the sportsbook.

These new customer bonus bets are a simple sports sign up bonus where customers meet the requirements of the bonus with a qualifying wager. Once the qualifying wager is settled, or in some cases confirmed, users will be credited with bonus bets to use on the sportsbook. Odds Boosts: This sportsbook promo is available for existing customers where the book boosts the value of certain bets beyond their original price. These are often available daily, but around major events such as the Super Bowl or NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals or World Series, users may see substantial boosted odds offers.

This sportsbook promo is available for existing customers where the book boosts the value of certain bets beyond their original price. These are often available daily, but around major events such as the Super Bowl or NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals or World Series, users may see substantial boosted odds offers. Parlay Insurance / Same-Game Parlay Promos: Parlay and SGP insurance offers bettors a bonus bet if one leg of their parlay fails. It’s perfect for users betting on a slate of NFL, NBA, MLB games.

Parlay and SGP insurance offers bettors a bonus bet if one leg of their parlay fails. It’s perfect for users betting on a slate of NFL, NBA, MLB games. Referral Bonuses: Users who refer friends to a sportsbook can qualify for bonus bets and more once their referral meets the qualifying terms. This bonus can often be used several times before becoming unavailable.

Users who refer friends to a sportsbook can qualify for bonus bets and more once their referral meets the qualifying terms. This bonus can often be used several times before becoming unavailable. Rewards: Users that place regular bets on the sportsbook can qualify for a weekly bonus bet and other prizes such as game tickets and merchandise. Betting apps with bonus bets will sometimes use this type of promo for regular users.

How to Claim a Sportsbook Promo

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim sportsbook promotions:

Step 1: Choose a licensed operator in your state.

Step 2: Sign up and enter the promo code (if applicable).

Step 3: Complete the registration process (including social security number).

Step 4: Deposit and place your qualifying bet. Make sure to read all relevant terms and conditions before depositing.

Step 5: Receive your bonus bet.

Where Sportsbook Promos Are Available

Over 30 States allow users to claim sportsbook promo offers in the U.S. These are: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., and Wyoming.

There are some States where promos differ or are unavailable due to regulation. States that do not permit sports betting are: Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah.

Tips for Maximizing Sportsbook Offers

Compare - Ensure you get the most out of the best sportsbook promotions online. Get the maximum value out of promotions and make sure to consider terms and conditions.

Efficient - Use bonus bets efficiently on measured wagers. Don’t chase high odds with bonus bets that may not offer a return, especially if the event is unlikely to occur.

Minimum odds - Check the minimum odds requirements when using bonus bets to get maximum value for your buck.

Expiry periods - Look at the expiration dates of both the sportsbook sign up offer and bonus bets. Bettors should have at least a week to first claim the sign up bonus and then to use the offer on the sportsbook.

Terms - Certain markets and odds may not be available with sportsbook promotions. Ensure that you read the terms and conditions of the bonus bets before placing your wagers with them.

Responsible Gambling

Anyone who uses a sportsbook needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

Sportsbook Promotions in Summary

The strongest Black Friday sportsbook promos currently come from DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365 and Fanatics.

These offers span everything from classic “bet and get” deals to second-chance bets, boosted odds and deposit matches, many of which are available for a limited time.

You can review our sportsbook ranking criteria and promo tips in the sections above.

While all featured operators are fully licensed in the states they serve, always confirm your own state’s eligibility before attempting to place a bet online.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.