Legalized sports betting officially launched in the US state of Missouri today, with bettors across the Show-Me State now able to place wagers on sports both online and in specific retail locations.

Missouri becomes the 39th state to offer sports betting in some form, with customers able to place wagers across a range of markets in leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports.

However, as is the case in several other states, punters will not be able to place prop bets for college or university sports involving Missouri-based teams.

And the state’s Gaming Commission welcomed the launch of sports betting, with a press release highlighting the positives of “new jobs” and higher tax revenue as legalized wagering becomes the norm.

“As of 12:00am on December 1, 2025, legal sports wagering is available to patrons in the state. Licensed operators with approved internal controls and house rules may offer live wagering.

“This significant milestone in Missouri is the result of voters’ approval of Amendment 2 on November 5, 2024, which legalized sports betting statewide.”

Jan Zimmerman, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, added: “We are pleased that Missourians are now able to place wagers on sporting events.

“Sports wagering will create new jobs, increase tax revenue, and further enhance education in our great state. I am incredibly proud of the MGC staff for their hard work and dedication in getting sports wagering to the finish line.”

Eight of the biggest sportsbooks in the country launched in the Show-Me State on Monday, with companies including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook bringing a mix of online sportsbook and retail options.

DraftKings and Circa were awarded untethered licenses to operate in Missouri, meaning they are not required to partner with physical locations or a state sports team, while the other companies have used partnerships or existing casino presence to ease into their respective launches.

Understandably, much of the focus from each company at launch has been on Missouri sportsbook promos and offers, with each looking to attract new online users with a raft of bonus bets.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, said on their launch: “With the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri, we're thrilled to introduce a wide range of entertainment offerings through our mobile app and new retail sportsbook.

“As a partner of the Kansas City Chiefs and with St. Louis native Jon Hamm as our ambassador, BetMGM is bringing the thrill of Las Vegas to the Show-Me State,” he added.

At present, DraftKings, Circa, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Bet365 and Fanatics are all operating in the Show-Me State, with patrons able to place wagers if they are aged 21 and over and are physically located in Missouri.

