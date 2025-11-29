FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $400 Bonus Bets Pre-Launch Offer

Sports betting is ready for launch in Missouri on December 1 and the FanDuel Missouri promo code is allowing new customers to claim $400 worth of bonus bets using its pre-registration offer.

The FanDuel Missouri promo is one of the most competitive out of the offers available from Missouri online sportsbooks, where new users can claim up to $400 in bonus bets by registering by November 30. Once Missouri sports betting goes live, bettors simply need to wager $5 to secure the entire bonus.

Missouri residents can secure a special reward for early registration, where $100 of bonus bets are available instantly at sign-up, albeit users will not be able to wager their bonus bets until December 1.

The further $300 of FanDuel Missouri promo code offer are unlocked once customers have deposited $10 and completed a $5 wager when markets are live.

Below we’ve detailed all Missouri residents need to know about the FanDuel sign-up bonus offer, including all the key terms and conditions of how users can secure bonus bets and more.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer: How Does It Work? The FanDuel Missouri promo offers a total of $400 in bonus bets when users sign up, deposit $10 and wager $5. The offer consists of two parts. First, users must sign up before pre-registration window closes on November 30, where they will receive an instant bonus of $100 upon registration. Users must then make minimum deposit of $10 using an eligible payment method before staking a minimum of $5 after the launch of sports betting on December 1. Upon settlement of you first wager, users will receive an additional bonus of $300. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code required to claim the offer and no minimum odds requirement for your first wager, while users are guaranteed the bonuses regardless of the outcome of their first bet, win or lose. The FanDuel Missouri offer runs from November 17 to November 30, and users can take advantage of the second part of the offer by making a bet from 12am on 1 December.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Key Terms & Conditions

Below is a brief breakdown of the main terms related to the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online:

Users must register before Nov. 30 to get the $100.

$300 portion requires a $5 wager once betting is live.

Qualifying bets can be placed on any sports market

No minimum odds requirement

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus must be used before expiry (FanDuel is typically 7 days).

FanDuel offer open to Missouri residents aged 21+ only.

How to Claim FanDuel Missouri’s Pre-Live Offer

Below are step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the FanDuel Missouri promo:

Step 1: Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using the links provided. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code required.

Step 2: Register a new account before November 30.

Step 3: Receive $100 in bonus bets instantly.

Step 4: After December 1, deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place a $5+ wager on any sports market to unlock another $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros & Cons

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros FanDuel Missouri Offer Cons No FanDuel Missouri promo code required Entire offer expires Nov. 30 $100 credited instantly at sign-up Must place a paid wager to unlock full bonus Bonus bets credited win or lose Very low $5 trigger for the second portion

Why This FanDuel Promo Code Offer Stands Out for Missouri Bettors

FanDuel provides one of the strongest pre-registration-only sportsbook promos in the Show-Me State, with immediate value on offer in the form of the award of a $100 bonus without requiring a deposit first.

Users will receive an additional $300 which is easy to unlock with a $5 bet upon launch, and the promo comes at a good time with early December NFL and college football rivalry matchups as well as NHL matches, including the St Louis Blues showdown with the Anaheim Ducks on December 1.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also in NFL action later in the week on December 7 against the Houston Texans.

FanDuel has carved a reputation as one of the best-known online sportsbooks in the USA, offering a wide range of markets and competitive odds alongside the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

FanDuel’s reputation for fast payouts and excellent live betting means that is has emerged as one of the best Missouri sportsbooks on offer, and this promo is evidence of the company’s serious approach to sports betting in Missouri.

Using Your FanDuel Bonus Bets

Missouri bettors should remember that FanDuel bonus bets can only be used once sports betting officially goes live on December 1.

After they’re issued, you’ll typically have seven days to use them before they expire, so be sure to plan your wagers accordingly.

The good news is that your bonus bet balance can be divided across multiple bets and markets, giving you flexibility in how you use it.

FanDuel does not impose notable minimum-odds restrictions on bonus-bet wagers, and any winnings you earn from bonus bets are fully withdrawable.

Expected FanDuel Promos in Missouri

Alongside the Missouri pre-registration bonus, when FanDuel launches, typical recurring promos will likely include the following:

Profit boosts: FanDuel may offer enhanced odds and profit boosts for certain markets ahead of individual games and bigger sporting events.

Parlay insurance: The site may provide insurance for losing parlays in the form of ‘money back if one leg loses’ or similar promos.

Featured same-game parlays: These offers come in the form of boosted odds, price boosts or similar on parlays that include wagers on different parts of one game.

Event-specific boosts: Events including the NFL playoffs or NBA Christmas slate might see special offers or boosted odds, as well as all of the above promos. Remember that FanDuel frequently updates these promotions to match key sports schedules.

Rewards: FanDuel rewards users for regular use of the sportsbook, including bonus bets, boosts, and other prizes.

How Does FanDuel Promo Code Compare With Other Sportsbooks?

The FanDuel Promo Code pre-launch offer compares favorably with other sportsbooks operating in the Show-Me State.

It follows others brands such as DraftKings and Bet365 by offering a pre-registration bet and get bonus, where customers need to sign up and then place a qualifying wager once sports betting is live to secure bonus bets.

However, unlike those sportsbooks, FanDuel credits new customers with $100 on sign-up and a further $300 after the first bet has settled. There are no restrictions over where users can place their first bet on the sportsbook and no minimum odds requirements.

The FanDuel Missouri promo also does not require users to win their first bet or lose in the case of BetMGM Missouri promo to secure a payout of bonus bets. It’s a simple sign-up bonus to claim and use, with no FanDuel Missouri promo code need upon registration.

Users have plenty of freedom and time to use the bonus. It’s clear why FanDuel is regarded as one of the best sportsbooks operating in the US.

What Missouri Users Should Know About Betting With FanDuel

FanDuel has built a strong reputation among US sportsbooks since 2018, with the operator now a dominant force in US sports betting.

In addition to offers like the FanDuel Missouri pre-registration offer, FanDuel provides a range of bonuses for existing customers alongside broad market coverage across NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports and soccer.

FanDuel offers reliable payouts as well as industry-leading live betting tools alongside an intuitive interface and app design to add to what is a highly rated mobile experience.

Missouri bettors can rest assured that FanDuel is fully licensed and regulated in all of the states it operates in, with the full range of responsible gambling tools on offer to help keep players safe.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to individuals aged 21 and over.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

